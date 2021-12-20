Now, Sanjay Raut says comparing smooth roads to Hema Malini's cheeks means respect

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said comparing smooth roads to the cheek of Bollywood veteran and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MP Hema Malini was meant to accord respect to her.

The Sena MP was reacting to the latest controversy kicked up by his party colleague and Maharashtra minister for saying the roads in his constituency in Jalgaon district were like the veteran actor’s cheeks. The minister, Gulabrao Patil, later apologised for the statement that he made at a rally after the state women's commission strongly objected to it.

Stating that he did not take the comment in a negative way, Raut said such comparisons had happened earlier too and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav had come up with a similar example.

This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It's a respect for Hema Malini. So, don't see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP pic.twitter.com/qksjYfR9Vw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

“This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It's a respect for Hema Malini. So, don't see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini,” Raut, who also heads Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Later, the BJP MP said, "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste."