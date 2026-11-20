The courtyard of a decades-old, partially demolished pale-yellow haveli in south Delhi’s urban village of Saidulajab, now surrounded by modern-day four to five-storey buildings, will serve as the first off-campus exhibition venue for students pursuing a master’s degree in urban studies at B R Ambedkar University, Delhi.

The first exhibition, held in 2025, explored the histories of Munirka and Katwaria Sarai villages. (HT photo)

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The exhibition, “Sanjha Saidulajab”, scheduled for November 27 and 28, will document the village’s history, the lives of native communities and the experiences of migrant residents.

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The exhibition is part of Urban Studies Studio, an initiative launched by professor Shekhar Tokas. While Tokas has been leading the initiative since 2024, professor Nidhi Tewatia oversees the exhibitions.

“The first exhibition, held in 2025, explored the histories of Munirka and Katwaria Sarai villages, while the second, organised in 2026, focused on Basai Darapur in west Delhi. Both previous exhibitions were held at the university’s Karampura campus. This time, we decided to share the initiative with the people and the village to which these stories actually belong,” Tokas said.

According to Tokas, previous editions divided students into teams focusing on cultural heritage, gender and caste; this year’s exhibition also includes a team working on disaster assessment and risk. The decision was taken following the building collapse in Saidulajab in May this year, which claimed the lives of six people, Tokas added.

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{{^usCountry}} A staircase and a narrow lane with houses on both sides leading to the haveli will be transformed into a 300-metre heritage corridor. The walls near the staircase will feature murals depicting intricate designs of traditional doors and windows, parallel with modern building designs, highlighting the architectural transition over the years. A map of the village, painted on the wall using red threads, will depict the Lal Dora area where majority of the villagers live, according to the organisers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A staircase and a narrow lane with houses on both sides leading to the haveli will be transformed into a 300-metre heritage corridor. The walls near the staircase will feature murals depicting intricate designs of traditional doors and windows, parallel with modern building designs, highlighting the architectural transition over the years. A map of the village, painted on the wall using red threads, will depict the Lal Dora area where majority of the villagers live, according to the organisers. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have collected decades-old photographs from families who have lived in the village for generations. From wedding portraits, farmlands to funeral photographs, the images document various phases of their lives. The collection will be displayed along the heritage corridor,” said 26-year-old Atishay, a student involved in the exhibition.

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Another student, 23-year-old Adwaitaiywa Pramanik, said the exhibition also aims to educate the migrant population about the locality.

“The owners of many havelis have moved out and rented their properties. During our conversations with these migrant workers, we realised how little they know of the houses and the locality that they live in. We have tried to include their stories while depicting the village’s transition,” said Pramanik.

Anand Gulia, 48, a resident who moved from Gurugram a few years ago, said the two-storey haveli, where the exhibition is scheduled, had been rented out until a few months ago.

“The owners moved to Saket around 25 years ago. A few months ago, tenants were asked to vacate the property as the structure had weakened, and it was subsequently demolished,” Gulia said.

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The ruined remains of the haveli now stand as one of the few old structures in the village, symbolising the transition of the city, said Atishay.