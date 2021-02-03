Saudi Arabia bans international flights from 20 countries, including India

IND USA
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Saudi Arabia has banned international flights from 20 countries, including India, in an effort to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. The new curb is effective from Wednesday. The country’s interior ministry announced that the "temporary suspension" would be effective from local time 9pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

People who have a history of travel to any of the 20 countries 14 days prior to their travel to Saudi Arabia are not allowed to enter the country, said news agency ANI quoting sources.

The list of banned countries includes India, the US, Egypt, Pakistan, Argentina, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Italy, Portugal, Indonesia, Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Lebanon, UAE, and Turkey.

However, there are some exceptions. Saudi citizens, diplomats, and health workers coming from these countries will be allowed to enter the kingdom "in accordance with the precautionary measures". Indian cargo flights operating with clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) do not fall under the purview of the ban either.

Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.

"Lack of compliance will force us to take measures to protect society," he said in televised remarks. "I ask you to help us preserve the gains we made in combating coronavirus ... This is a very difficult stage," the minister said, as quoted by Reuters.

As of Wednesday, the Gulf nation has reported a total of 368,639 cases of coronavirus, and 6,383 deaths. In the last 24 hours, Saudi recorded 310 more cases and 4 fatalities. The Kingdom has also rolled out an ambitious vaccination plan.

India China border row: Indian soldiers had tried to stop the Chinese troops from altering status quo in the Galwan area. 20 soldiers have been killed in action(ANI file photo for representation)
India China border row: Indian soldiers had tried to stop the Chinese troops from altering status quo in the Galwan area. 20 soldiers have been killed in action(ANI file photo for representation)
india news

Attempts by Chinese to transgress LAC met apt response: MEA tells Parliament

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said there had been an “enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side” in border areas and along the LAC in the western sector since April-May last year.
Children at an anganwadi centre(Representational Photo: Unicef)
Children at an anganwadi centre(Representational Photo: Unicef)
india news

Eight children in Odisha’s Malkangiri hospitalised after eating toxic fruits

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • The chief district medical officer of Malkangiri said the children may have eaten the fruits because they taste sweet.
India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
india news

'Motilal Nehru's name too begins with M': BJP's reply to Rahul's 'dictator' jibe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi should search within himself before making such remarks, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.
Manjit Singh GK's notice said it was given for attacking the farmers and the Sikh community who are protesting against the three farm laws.(HT File)
Manjit Singh GK's notice said it was given for attacking the farmers and the Sikh community who are protesting against the three farm laws.(HT File)
india news

Ex-SAD leader sends legal notice to Twitter to delete Kangana's defamatory tweet

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:29 PM IST
The legal notice, which was sent to the Managing Director of Twitter in Maharashtra on Tuesday through e-mail.
A gazette notification indicated that, the Assam Repealing Act 2020 was approved by Governor Jagadish Mukhi on January 27. (TWITTER).
A gazette notification indicated that, the Assam Repealing Act 2020 was approved by Governor Jagadish Mukhi on January 27. (TWITTER).
india news

Assam Governor gives nod to law converting govt-run madrasas to regular schools

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had pushed for enactment of the new legislation, called the move “historic and progressive”.
The incident took place in Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station area on January 29, said police, but it came to light on Tuesday. (Representational photo)
The incident took place in Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station area on January 29, said police, but it came to light on Tuesday. (Representational photo)
india news

15-year-old raped, body dumped in Chhattisgarh forest; 6 arrested: Cops

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Police have arrested six people in connection with the case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

ADC Bank defamation case: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:10 PM IST
After Patel's pleas were rejected, Gandhi's lawyer moved the application for discharge before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S P Dulera.
The voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 constituencies with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took away 49 seats.(HT file photo)
The voting for zilla panchayat took place on December 12 for 48 constituencies with a total of 50 seats. The BJP easily took away 49 seats.(HT file photo)
india news

PM's niece seeks BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, will take place on February 21.
The IMA has demanded that a "high powered committee" be constituted by the government to make a thorough study on the entire data of deceased doctors.(ANI Photo)
The IMA has demanded that a "high powered committee" be constituted by the government to make a thorough study on the entire data of deceased doctors.(ANI Photo)
india news

IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:59 PM IST
  • The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal R K Bhaduria with the chiefs of air staff from different countries pose for a photograph after the Chief of Air Staff Conclave during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal R K Bhaduria with the chiefs of air staff from different countries pose for a photograph after the Chief of Air Staff Conclave during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (PTI)
india news

India can act as net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Defence minister

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:57 PM IST
He also said that the recent conflicts had shown the potency of emerging technologies and India is heavily focused on building these capabilities.
Vaghela had quit the Congress before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Two years later, he had joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. However, in June last year, he had resigned from the NCP due to some differences and floated the PSDP.(Siddharaj Solanki/HT Archive)
Vaghela had quit the Congress before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Two years later, he had joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. However, in June last year, he had resigned from the NCP due to some differences and floated the PSDP.(Siddharaj Solanki/HT Archive)
india news

Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The state Congress earlier in the day denied as "rumours" the reports that he would rejoin the party in the coming days.
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. (AFP)
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo. (AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev.(https://www.facebook.com/IamTheDev/)
TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev.(https://www.facebook.com/IamTheDev/)
india news

TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre from November last year. (HT PHOTO).
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre from November last year. (HT PHOTO).
india news

No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
