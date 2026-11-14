The Supreme Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to explain the delay in restoring temple artefacts and idols smuggled to museums and art galleries after a report submitted by the state’s idol wing stated that in the past 12 years, only 29 idols were repatriated from foreign destinations while 75 idols remain to be brought back.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan directed the state government to file a comprehensive response by December 8. (Hindustan Times)

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Responding to a petition alleging inaction by the state in initiating prompt measures for restoring India’s cultural wealth, the state claimed that since 2012, a total of 1,745 idols and artefacts have been recovered, of which 29 were successfully recovered and repatriated from abroad.

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The state’s report further indicated that investigations into 440 cases are pending as on October 29, 2026. Since the Idol Wing Crime Investigation Department (IWCID) was constituted in 2012, 382 people have been arrested and convictions secured in 74 cases.

The state’s response filed on November 2, stated, “It respectfully submitted that 75 idols belonging to Tamil Nadu have been traced in various foreign galleries/museums connected with 31 cases. IWCID is taking all steps to recover the idols and has initiated MLAT /LRs for repatriation of these idols from abroad.”

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{{^usCountry}} A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan took up the matter on November 4 and said, “The endeavour (of this proceeding) is to ensure that the details pertaining to the theft of idols are comprehensively documented by the state and adequate and effective steps are taken for their recovery and further the recovered idols are repatriated to their place of origin and further steps to be taken for the custody and safety of the repatriated idols.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan took up the matter on November 4 and said, “The endeavour (of this proceeding) is to ensure that the details pertaining to the theft of idols are comprehensively documented by the state and adequate and effective steps are taken for their recovery and further the recovered idols are repatriated to their place of origin and further steps to be taken for the custody and safety of the repatriated idols.” {{/usCountry}}

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Pointing out that it had issued directions for the safe recovery of stolen idols taken abroad in 2017, yet the order had not been fully accomplished, the bench said, “Our first order for recovery of idols was passed way back in 2017-18, but the government did not act properly. You have to answer this 10-year long delay. The current government employs as much responsibility.”

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The latest report was presented to the court in a petition filed by lawyer-activist Elephant G Rajendran and an application moved by former Inspector General AG Pon Manickavel against 30 missing case files related to idol theft involving alleged smuggling of 43 antique idols believed to be in art galleries and auction houses abroad.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan directed the state government to file a comprehensive response by December 8 while observing, “We want to know the status of the FIRs, there are hardly 440 cases. We want to know what the stage of investigation or trial is.”

The state, represented by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran along with additional advocate general (AAG) Prashanto Chandra Sen, said that the state depends on the Centre’s cooperation, as recovering idols from foreign soil requires proceedings under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and the issuance of letters rogatory (LR), since the idols are currently placed in auction houses and galleries in the United States, UK, France, and Australia, among others.

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Advocate PV Yogeswaran, appearing for Manickavel, informed the court that alleged police collusion with the idol theft mafia resulted in several idol theft cases being declared “undetected”. He said that the information provided in the status report was not new and mentioned nothing about the missing case files.

Yogeswaran said, “The state had identified 3,308 temples for creating strongrooms for securing idols. Let them inform the court how many strongrooms are presently there.” Ramachandran sought time to file a response, pursuant to which the court posted the matter for December 8.

Giving an account of its work undertaken since 2012, the state said that no other state has a dedicated Idol Wing CID unit. Over the last 14 years, 1,110 antique and 606 non-antique idols have been recovered while 29 are pending with ASI for inspection. Of these, 105 idols have been handed over to the temples after obtaining the court orders for worship by the general public.

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It informed the court that IWCID successfully repatriated 29 idols from abroad by effectively coordinating with various central government ministries and diplomatic channels since 2014. Of these, 14 idols were repatriated from the USA, nine from Australia, four from the UK and one each from Singapore and the Netherlands.

Recently, the Tirumangai Alwar idol from Sri Soundararajaperumal Temple was restored from the Ashmolean Museum, United Kingdom, in July 2026. Besides, three metal idols of Nayanar Sundarar and his consort Paravai Nachiyar were repatriated from the USA in May this year and are presently kept with ASI. In October this year, the IWCID restored one Kannapa Nayanar metal idol from the Netherlands.

India is a signatory to the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, and strict guidelines and procedures must be followed when corresponding with international agencies for the repatriation of the cultural properties smuggled out of India.

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The state said that some of the stolen idols date back to the pre-Independence period, and IWCID must produce “unimpeachable” evidence along with documentary evidence to persuade foreign authorities to repatriate the stolen cultural property of the country.

In addition, the IWCID informed the court that the repatriation process is underway for securing three metal idols of Nandi, Bhadrakali and six-headed Skanda (Karthikeya) identified to be at the National Gallery of Australia; a Natarajar bronze idol identified to be in Paris, France; a Hanuman metal idol identified to be in Singapore; and a half-tonne stone pillar featuring bas-relief depictions of deities identified in Austria.