IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SC panel on farm laws holds first meet, invites farmers for talks
Members of Supreme Court-constituted committee (L to R) Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi interact with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Members of Supreme Court-constituted committee (L to R) Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi interact with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds first meet, invites farmers for talks

The committee will begin its consultations with farm unions on January 21. “Invitations have been sent to unions which are both pro- and anti-farm laws,” Anil Ghanwat, a member of the committee told HT.
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:43 AM IST

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws that have prompted farmers to stage a weeks-long protest held its first meeting on Tuesday and finalised its roadmap for wide consultations with farmers, farm collectives and unions as well as state governments and state-run agricultural organisations, a member said.

The committee will begin its consultations with farm unions on January 21. “Invitations have been sent to unions which are both pro- and anti-farm laws,” Anil Ghanwat, a member of the committee told HT.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions leading protests against the laws, has however said its members would not appear before the committee.

“We have said this before and reiterate that our demand is a complete repeal of the laws and we will only talk to the government,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farm leader.

On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court stayed the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a four-man committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.

The court named economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi as well as farm activists Bhupinder Singh Mann and Anil Ghanwat to the panel. A day later, Mann opted out of the committee, citing the “interests of farmers”.

Ghanwat, a member of the now three-member panel, said the committee has drawn up a list of categories of organisations which would be invited over the course of the consultations.

According to the Supreme Court’s instructions, the committee had to meet within 10 days of its constitution and submit a report to the apex court in two months.

“In our first meeting, we took note of our terms of reference and chalked out processes we will follow,” Ghanwat said. He said it was up to the Supreme Court to appoint a member in place of Mann, who has recused himself but the committee’s work would continue.

“Our basic terms of reference are to look into the laws and consult stakeholders to address grievances of farmers,” Anil Ghanwat said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
repeal of farm law farmers proterst
app
Close
e-paper
DK Shivakumar (ANI)
DK Shivakumar (ANI)
india news

DK Shivakumar alleges farmers 'not being allowed' to come to Bengaluru

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The Karnataka Congress is scheduled to hold a march to Raj Bhavan today against the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down Maoist in Bastar

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Security forces gunned down an alleged Maoist in Bijapur district of Bastar region on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (FIle photo)
BJP national president JP Nadda speaks at a public meeting, at the Police parade ground in Silchar, Assam, on January 11. (FIle photo)
india news

Nadda as BJP president: A look at one year in office

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:46 AM IST
In the 12 months of being in the hot seat, JP Nadda can claim credit for electoral victories in the Bihar assembly elections, bypolls in 11 states; and eight local body elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanakchur Khoi (fried aromatic paddy), nolen gur (molasses), ghee, khoya kheer, cardamom, raisins, and cashew nuts, among others, are used to prepare the delicacy. (HT Photo)
Kanakchur Khoi (fried aromatic paddy), nolen gur (molasses), ghee, khoya kheer, cardamom, raisins, and cashew nuts, among others, are used to prepare the delicacy. (HT Photo)
india news

West Bengal’s winter delicacy exported for the first time since 1904

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Joynagar moa obtained the GI tag in 2014 and only around 25 manufacturers from Joynagar block in South 24 Parganas district, around 50km south of Kolkata, are authorised to prepare the product
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Karnataka man booked for allegedly raping 19-year-old Gorakhpur woman

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:47 AM IST
The woman has denied her father’s charges that she was abducted and forced to convert so charges under the anti-conversion law will be removed and rape charges to be included
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Married woman in live-in relationship not entitled to protection: Allahabad HC

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The bench’s observation came as it dismissed a petition of a live-in couple, who had moved the court saying they are adults, live as “husband and wife” and no one should interfere in their lives
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
india news

Hyderabad resident to construct 108-ft Hanuman statue in Ayodhya

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has asked Sriniwas to present a 3D design of the statue
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survivor did not reveal the crime since she was facing threats from the accused(Representative Photo)
The survivor did not reveal the crime since she was facing threats from the accused(Representative Photo)
india news

Speech-impaired minor girl raped repeatedly in Odisha hospital

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • The accused was caught after the survivor was found to be pregnant in a medical examination, done after she reported sickness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take rest during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers take rest during a protest against farm bills at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm laws stir: Supreme Court-appointed panel to set up portal for farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:05 AM IST
"Even an individual farmer can submit his/her views on the portal to be notified soon," said Anil Ghanawat, president of Shetkari Sanghatana and one of the members of the committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air cleaner, temp to remain normal today, says IMD (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Delhi’s air cleaner, temp to remain normal today, says IMD (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi's air quality improves significantly

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Tuesday evening, about 429,500 people had been vaccinated across India, about 70% of the target. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Till Tuesday evening, about 429,500 people had been vaccinated across India, about 70% of the target. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

Rajasthan, Bihar seek on-spot registration to bypass Co-WIN glitches, reluctance

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur/patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Glitches in the Co-WIN application, used for registering and communicating with the intended recipients of the vaccine, was reported from several states, leading to delays in the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women raise slogans during the farmers' protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
Women raise slogans during the farmers' protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

10th round of talks between Centre, protesting farmers to be held today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:44 AM IST
The farmers, who have threatened to march to Delhi on Republic Day (January 26) if the laws are not scrapped, have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi in protest against the laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Covid vaccine drive: Health ministry allows on-spot beneficiary registration

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Co-WIN app has been tweaked to allow states to accommodate walk-in; however, priority will still be given to current day beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Ram Kadam and party workers protest against Amazon Prime over its show 'Tandav', in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
BJP leader Ram Kadam and party workers protest against Amazon Prime over its show 'Tandav', in Mumbai on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

UP Police team reaches Mumbai, will question 'Tandav' makers: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST
At least three FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against the makers and artists of 'Tandav'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri other key Delhi borders remain closed

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Farmer union leaders are set to meet the government for another round of talks on Wednesday ahead of their “tractor march” call for Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP