SC sends notice to Twitter, Centre on regulating 'fake and seditious' content
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice on the petition.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from Twitter India and Centre on a petition demanding regulation of "fake and seditious" content and advertisements circulated on social media platforms from unverified accounts.
The petition filed by Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unit’s IT and Social Media Cell chief Vinit Goenka cited the recent order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on February 1 directing Twitter to block more than 250 accounts found to promote fake and provocative content.
Goenka accused Twitter of creating hatred in society by circulating, publishing, and promoting seditious contents and sought a mechanism to deal with such content.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice on the petition and tagged it with two similar petitions pending in Court on the issue of regulating content on social media. In October 2020, the Court issued a notice on a petition by two law students demanding profile verification of social media accounts to weed out illicit and graphic content uploaded on social media.
Also read: 'Suffocated' - Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha
Appearing for Goenka, advocate Ashwini Dubey informed the Court that an urgent need had arisen for the Court to interfere as no law is in place to prevent the circulation of anti-national content and posts that spread hatred based on fake news.
“In the absence of any law to deal with offensive and hate messages, platforms like Twitter are knowingly promoting the messages which are against the law of the land and therefore, the Respondent No.4 (Twitter) needs to explain for circulating and promoting the prohibited content,” the petitioner said.
With notices been issued, responses have to be filed to the petition by Twitter and the two Central departments – Ministry of Law and Justice, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
At present, Twitter enjoys a considerable presence in India having close to 3.5 million accounts. According to the petition, 10 per cent of these handles are fake with some of them bearing names and profiles of top constitutional functionaries in the country that tends to mislead the common man.
“Fake accounts are used to promote casteism, communalism, regionalism, linguism,” the petition stated, citing the recent trend of separatist organisations like Pakistan-based ISI, Indian Mujahideen using Twitter to create fake IDs and spread hatred among communities through seditious, hate-filled, and divisive content.
In 2019, Twitter suspended the account of a pro-Khalistani activist Guru Patvant Singh Pannun after the Sikh community complained that he was radicalizing youth.
“The aforesaid act shows that Respondent 4 (Twitter) is sympathetic to terrorist groups. There is no law/mechanism which prohibits Respondent 4 from doing aforesaid illegal acts, and Respondent 4 does not have its own mechanism,” Goenka stated in his petition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to fund USD 50M for restoration of 3 cultural heritage projects in Nepal
- The projects are being implemented under USD 50 million grant assistance committed by India for post-earthquake reconstruction of the cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 killed as bus plunges into valley near Araku in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks Andhra's response on Odisha's contempt plea on border row
- Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the Odisha government told the top court that elections will be held in violation of a Supreme Court order of December 2, 1968 passed in a suit between the two states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 7.76 million people vaccinated so far, 33 hospitalised: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unknown bacterial disease kills 4 elephants in Odisha sanctuary in 12 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Very important business’: BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt forms panel to look into abandoned buildings in Amaravati
- The construction of twin towers for the Secretariat and other administrative complexes and the new high court complex also came to a halt, after Jagan came to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has spent ₹7.95 crore on campaign to bust myths about farm laws: Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC sends notice to Twitter, Centre on regulating 'fake and seditious' content
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice on the petition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-caste marriages will possibly reduce caste and community tensions: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jwala Gutta posts about grandmom’s death, gets racist replies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha clocks 99% productivity as 1st part of Budget session ends
- "I am happy to inform you that this part of the session has been quite productive with the House clocking 99 per cent productivity," M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox