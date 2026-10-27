SC warns Raj govt of CBI probe over illegal sand mining

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Rajasthan government for regularising illegal sand mining along the Jojari-Luni-Bandi river system, observing that if the state and its officials do not mend their ways, the court will be forced to direct a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the entire matter.

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The order was passed in a suo motu proceeding where the court is monitoring steps to curb pollution in the river due to sewerage and industrial waste turning the rivers toxic and threatening the life of nearly 2 million people dependent on its water.

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Taking up the response of the state to a set of directions issued by the court on September 29, the bench noted that in places where illegal sand mining along the river stretches were found by the state government, orders were issued to regularise the same by allotting leases for mining instead of acting against the offending persons and companies.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, “You have allotted mining areas in areas where you found illegal sand mining. You have regularised it. This amounts to sanctioning illegal mining by an official order.” The bench noted that the leases allotted by the state were contiguous, affecting the natural flow of the river.

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{{^usCountry}} A high powered committee headed by former Rajasthan high court judge, justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha, which is assisting the court in framing remedial steps to save the river systems, in a report to the court informed that during its visit to various river stretches, it observed mining operations extending over substantial lengths of the rivers and, at places, covering practically their entire width. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A high powered committee headed by former Rajasthan high court judge, justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha, which is assisting the court in framing remedial steps to save the river systems, in a report to the court informed that during its visit to various river stretches, it observed mining operations extending over substantial lengths of the rivers and, at places, covering practically their entire width. {{/usCountry}}

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Such extensive and continuous excavation, particularly where adjoining stretches are simultaneously subjected to mining, virtually eliminate undisturbed portions necessary for maintaining natural river morphology, sediment movement, groundwater recharge and ecological regeneration, the committee said.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju representing the state said that over 600 cases of illegal mining have been registered. The bench told the state, “If you do not mend your ways, we will be forced to order a CBI probe. Many of your officers will then be in hot waters.”

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Over the past months, the court had issued a slew of orders including stoppage of industrial activities along the three rivers, strengthening the common effluent treatment plant (CETP), and ensuring no industrial waste gets directly dumped in the river.

One of the industry associations linked to textile manufacturers represented by advocate Rishabh Sancheti informed the court that the state must support the industries willing to set up zero liquid discharge (ZLD) as a measure to stop chemical effluents being discharged into the river. The bench told the state that it must bear the cost burden and asked ASG Raju to come up with a plan that contributes to setting up of ZLDs and pipeline infrastructure to ensure the treated water can be used by industries.

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ASG pointed out that extraordinary and drastic steps have been taken by the state to stop all industrial activity along the rivers and shift them to alternate sites. The bench told the state, “You first go and see what you have done to the rivers. By making life a hell for millions of citizens, no state can claim economic development.”

Even the high-level oversight committee headed by justice Lodha in its recommendations to the court expressed serious concern over the possible collusion of state officials. It said, “The persistence of illegal mining activities at numerous locations, many of which are admittedly within the knowledge of the Mines and Geology Department, raises serious concerns regarding the efficacy of the existing enforcement mechanism. The widespread nature of such activities, notwithstanding the statutory powers available to the authorities, warrants an independent investigation into the organized networks involved, their beneficiaries, the extent of ecological damage caused and possible complicity or dereliction of duty on the part of public officials.”

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The court said it will pass orders on the recommendations of the committee along with a further set of directions to the state for compliance.

The top court took suo motu cognisance in September 2025 of news reports depicting the alarming situation caused by pollution of river Jojari river, which caters to a 2 million population. It found that sewage and effluent-mixed water caused adverse impacts on crops, and the cattle consuming the water and fodder grown using such water have reported adverse health impacts, including infertility, miscarriage and skin diseases.

In November, justice Lodha committee was formed to propose a River Restoration and Rejuvenation Plan for the Jojari-Luni-Bandi river system.

Besides, an Integrated Coordination Group and River Rejuvenation Commission or Authority, both headed by the state chief secretary have been constituted by the court to scientifically determine the High Flood Line for the three rivers and identify encroachments on rivers and river basins in the state.