Bilkis Bano, who survived a brutal gang rape during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has left the state with her family days after the Supreme Court court granted bail to two of the 11 men convicted for the crime, a relative said on Tuesday.HT first reported on October 30 that the top court had suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya and granted them bail in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case, citing their 17 years of incarceration.“The family left Gujarat around November 2 or 3, after the Supreme Court order,” her uncle, Abdul Razaq Mansuri, told HT over the phone.

Bilkis Bano at a press conference in New Delhi in 2019. (Vipin Kumar /HT File Photo)

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Mansuri, who lives in Devgadh Baria town in Dahod district, said she lived in the town’s Kapdi Vistaar area until about one-and-a-half years ago, before moving to another location in Gujarat. She has now left the state, Mansuri said, declining to share any other details about her plans.

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Bilkis Bano was 19 and five months pregnant when she was raped by the men as she tried to flee with her family to safety on March 3, 2002, during the Gujarat riots. The 11 convicts also killed seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter.

In a statement released late Monday, Bilkis Bano expressed disappointment with the top court’s order and declared that she would fight the verdict.

She also said the Supreme Court order had brought back fears for her and her family.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again. How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?” she said in a statement released through senior advocate Shobha Gupta, her first reaction to the bail order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again. How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?” she said in a statement released through senior advocate Shobha Gupta, her first reaction to the bail order. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 28, a bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale suspended the life sentences of Joshi and Modhiya, citing their long incarceration of 17 years. The decision came just two years after the top court quashed a Gujarat government decision in August 2022 releasing the 11 men serving life sentences.

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In its 2024 ruling, the Supreme Court said Gujarat lacked the authority to reduce the sentence since the trial had moved to Mumbai, which made Maharashtra responsible for the decision. It said a 2022 order of the court directing the Gujarat government to consider remission was obtained fraudulently and by suppressing material facts

To be sure, the Gujarat government opposed the release of the two convicts during the October 28 proceedings in the Supreme Court.

In her statement on Monday, Bilkis Bano recalled her fight for justice since the attack in 2002.

“I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports,” she said.

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“I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice – for myself and for women everywhere – again and again and again. For 24 years I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way.

“I have walked to courtroom after courtroom, and been grateful each time I was vindicated; each time my faith in the idea of justice was restored. I have rebuilt from the rubble of my life, with the love of family and friends. I have yearned for peace. I have learned to smile.”

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“I will fight this order. I must. I do this for my children, who do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars for the rest of their lives. I do this for my 3-year-old Saleha who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere. Because no woman, no survivor, no citizen should have to endure this eternal test of belonging and equality, and fight for justice for the rest of her life,” she said.