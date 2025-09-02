Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh closed tomorrow; flash flood alert for Himalayan states | Key weather updates

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, following which the Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) administration declared that schools will remain shut in the district on Wednesday. Schools in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh will also remain close on Wednesday in view of heavy rain. People walk through a waterlogged area in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar as Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark following incessant rainfall on Tuesday.(ANI)

According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of India are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall throughout this week.

Here are key updates on weather across India: