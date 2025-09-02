Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh closed tomorrow; flash flood alert for Himalayan states | Key weather updates
The weather department issued a heavy rain alert in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district for Wednesday.
Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, following which the Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) administration declared that schools will remain shut in the district on Wednesday. Schools in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh will also remain close on Wednesday in view of heavy rain.
According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of India are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall throughout this week.
Here are key updates on weather across India:
- All private and government schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) to remain closed on Wednesday to ensure safety of students and staff. According to the IMD, Noida is likely to witness generally cloudy sky along with light rain. The city was hit by heavy rain on Tuesday.
- All schools in Chandigarh will also remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the region, according to an official statement. Chandigarh has received over 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday, reported PTI.
- Schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed tomorrow in view of heavy rain. The city witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday.
- The Punjab administration has also announced closure of schools across the state on Wednesday due to heavy rain and floods in several areas.
- The Jammu and Kashmir board of school education (JKBoSE) has postponed all exams of class 10 and 11 scheduled for Wednesday. “Fresh dates will be notified separately,” it said in a post on X.
- Delhi has recorded over 1,000 mm rainfall during the monsoon so far after two days of continued heavy rainfall. In August, the national capital had crossed its annual average rainfall mark of 774 mm.
- The India Meteorological Department said that there is a moderate to high risk of flash floods in parts of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours.
- Among the districts that are at risk of floods include Uttarakhand's Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Uttarkashi; Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Doda, Kathua, Kistwar, Kulgam, Punch, Ramban, Riasi, Udhampur; and Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.
- The weather department issued a heavy rain alert for Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district and warned that intense rain is “very likely” at isolated places on Wednesday.
- A spell of heavy to very heavy rain is expected at many places over several regions of Jammu and Kashmir including Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Ramban over the next 14-16 hours, according to the IMD. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at many places of Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir with heavy rain over Kishtwar, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam during the next 14-16 hours. There is also a possibility of cloud burst/flashfloods/landslides/water logging at few vulnerable places.
