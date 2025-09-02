Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Delhi-NCR; Red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
Weather news LIVE: Following the heavy rainfall across North India, the imd has once again issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected for Delhi and neighbour regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.
Weather news LIVE: As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across North India, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, a red alert in active for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods. Both hill states have been warned of more landslides and floods as the weather department predicts more rainfall in September....Read More
Furthermore, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir remain on an orange watch for heavy rainfall today.
Owing to the severe rain alerts across North India, schools, colleges and offices have been instructed to remain shut and offer work from home.
In Chandigarh, all schools have been asked to remain shut on Tuesday. In Jammu and Kashmir, as well, all schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed and take online classes for students if possible.
Meanwhile in Gurgaon, waterlogging woes and traffic snarls hit residents due to the heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, resulting in a seven-kilometre-long traffic jam.
As per an advisory from the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, IMD has issued an an orange alert for the city for Tuesday. All schools, colleges and offices have been asked to remain shut.
IMD weather today | Key updates
- Intermittent rains lashed Delhi NCR through Monday, with the IMD warning of more moderate to heavy downpours in the coming days.
- In Gurgaon, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall after the city recorded over 100 mm of rain in just four hours from 3 PM to 7 PM.
- In Jammu, all government and private schools will remain closed today 2 in view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas.
- In Delhi, a flood alert has been issued as the Yamuna river crosses the danger mark amid heavy rainfall. Evacuations near the river are underway.
- In Punjab, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will visit the flood-hit districts of the state from September 2 to 4. As per an official statement, the governor will visit the flood-hit areas of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran on September 2, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot on September 3, and Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 4, the release said.
Weather today LIVE: Flight operations to take hit, airlines caution passengers
Weather today LIVE: With a heavy rain alert for Delhi-NCR, flight operations in and out of Delhi airport are expected to be impacted due to the weather. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air had already warned passengers of potential delays on Monday amid the incessant rainfall across the capital region.
"Due to today’s downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport," said a notice issued by IndiGo airlines on X.
Weather today LIVE: Flood alert active for Delhi as Yamuna river crosses danger mark | Watch
Weather today LIVE: A flood alert was issued for Delhi amid the incessant rainfall in the capital region. The Yamuna river also continues to flow above the danger mark, triggering evacuations near its banks.
Furthermore, in view of the flood situation, the Authorities have directed the closure of traffic and public movement on the bridge over the Yamuna River, effective from 5:00 PM on Tuesday.
Weather today LIVE: Red, orange alerts across Haryana for Tuesday
Weather today LIVE: With more rain forecast for North India, red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall are active across Haryana. As per the met office in Chandigarh, a red alert is active for Panchkula, Chandigarh, Ambala and Yamunanagar.
Meanwhile, an orange alert is active for Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra.
The Met forecast added that a spell of widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the next 24-36 hours.
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall over Northwest India to continue this week
Weather today LIVE: As per the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected to continue to lash over North and Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR
“Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during 01st-03rd; Uttarakhand & East Rajasthan during 01st-07th; Uttar Pradesh on 01st & 02nd; West Rajasthan on 01, 02nd & during 05th-07th September,” reads the official notice issued by the weather department.
Weather today LIVE: Red alert on for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
Weather today LIVE: As per the warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, a red alert is active for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Both hill states have been hit by landslides and flash floods due to heavy rainfall and cloudburst incidents. The weather department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall for both hill states on Tuesday.
Weather today LIVE: Gurgaon on orange alert for heavy rainfall
Weather today LIVE: moderate to heavy rain lashed over Delhi NCR on Monday, prompting waterlogging woes and traffic snarls across the capital region.
With severe waterlogging reported in Gurugram, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory urging people to work from home on Tuesday. Furthermore, schools and colleges have been instructed to conduct online classes.
"In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory read.
Weather today LIVE: Punjab governor to visit flood-hit areas
Weather today LIVE: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will visit the flood-hit districts of the state from September 2 to 4.
