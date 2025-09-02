Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Delhi-NCR; Red alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Weather today live: An orange alert in on for the Delhi NCR region, including Noida and Gurgaon as IMD predicts more rain across North India

Weather news LIVE: As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across North India, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, a red alert in active for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods. Both hill states have been warned of more landslides and floods as the weather department predicts more rainfall in September....Read More

Furthermore, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir remain on an orange watch for heavy rainfall today.

Owing to the severe rain alerts across North India, schools, colleges and offices have been instructed to remain shut and offer work from home.

In Chandigarh, all schools have been asked to remain shut on Tuesday. In Jammu and Kashmir, as well, all schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed and take online classes for students if possible.

Meanwhile in Gurgaon, waterlogging woes and traffic snarls hit residents due to the heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, resulting in a seven-kilometre-long traffic jam.

As per an advisory from the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, IMD has issued an an orange alert for the city for Tuesday. All schools, colleges and offices have been asked to remain shut.

IMD weather today | Key updates