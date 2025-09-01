Delhi, Gurugram, Noida to see more rain, Yamuna may flood: What Sept 2 forecast says | Key points on schools, offices

Rain continues to batter Delhi and the wider National Capital Region, including Gurugram and Noida, and forecast for September 2 shows no signs of a slowdown — in fact it could get worse, and a flood is feared. Two men try to pull out the scooter after it gets stuck on a waterlogged road amid rain in Delhi.(ANI)

Here are key points to know about the Delhi-NCR rain and flood situation, and what could happen next:

Major alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi for September 2 even as heavy rainfall led to traffic jams throughout Monday. A similar situation was seen in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Flight operations were disrupted too, as was road traffic and the metro.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi for September 2 even as heavy rainfall led to traffic jams throughout Monday. A similar situation was seen in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Flight operations were disrupted too, as was road traffic and the metro. Flood fear: The Yamuna river could swell to cause a flood by Tuesday, after heavy inflow from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana following rain in the upstream regions close to and in the Himalayas. The water from the barrage will take around two days to reach Delhi, which means Yamuna in Delhi-NCR might flood by Tuesday.

The Yamuna river could swell to cause a flood by Tuesday, after heavy inflow from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana following rain in the upstream regions close to and in the Himalayas. The water from the barrage will take around two days to reach Delhi, which means Yamuna in Delhi-NCR might flood by Tuesday. Bridge closed: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ordered closure of traffic on the Old Railway Bridge over the river Yamuna from 5 pm on Tuesday, September 2.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ordered closure of traffic on the Old Railway Bridge over the river Yamuna from 5 pm on Tuesday, September 2. What's the water level: Yamuna water level stood just under 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday. The danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation from the floodplains and low-lying areas begins if and when the water reaches 206 metres.

Yamuna water level stood just under 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday. The danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation from the floodplains and low-lying areas begins if and when the water reaches 206 metres. What govt said: Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma posted on X on Monday, “I want to assure every citizen — there is no need to panic. Delhi Govt is on high alert, teams are on the ground, and we are fully committed to safeguarding every Delhiite.”

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma posted on X on Monday, “I want to assure every citizen — there is no need to panic. Delhi Govt is on high alert, teams are on the ground, and we are fully committed to safeguarding every Delhiite.” Schools, offices in Gurugram: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Gurugram too, meaning heavy to very heavy rainfall, for September 2. The Gurugram administration has thus asked offices and schools to remain shut on Tuesday, and go for work-from-home and online classes. In Delhi, there was no such overarching order or advisory till Monday evening, but some private offices told staff to work from home.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Gurugram too, meaning heavy to very heavy rainfall, for September 2. The Gurugram administration has thus asked offices and schools to remain shut on Tuesday, and go for work-from-home and online classes. In Delhi, there was no such overarching order or advisory till Monday evening, but some private offices told staff to work from home. Noida on alert too: Officials in Noida also prepped for flooding in the Yamuna. Sanjay Kumar Khatri, ACEO, Noida, said the release of water was “similar to the flood levels seen in 2023”. The authority also shifted 800 cows from a 135-hectare gaushala to a nearby green belt. "Announcements have been made for people in the flood-prone areas to evacuate. Additionally, staff have been deployed to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of everyone," Khatri said.

Further north, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh could see more heavy rain as per the forecast. Already at least 29 people have died after 1,000+ villages across 10 districts of Punjab are flooded over the past month. In Chandigarh, officials conducted a field visit to the Sukhna Lake and other rain-affected areas to review drainage systems.