Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Gurugram schools, offices to remain shut on Tuesday after IMD's ‘orange alert’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 09:37 pm IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on Tuesday.

Gurugram has asked offices and schools to remain shut on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department issued on orange alert account of heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for tomorrow.

Commuters wade through waterlogged road due to heavy rain, in Gurugram on Monday, 1 September.(ANI Video Grab)
The city recorded rainfall of over 100 mm between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Monday, and and the IMD has issued an “orange Alert” for heavy to very heavy rainfall on 2 September, Gurugram District Magistrate posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home. All schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes…,” according to a notice shared on X.

On Monday, almost all of Delhi NCR was inundated with heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogged streets and technical snags for the Delhi Metro. The Yamuna river continued to flow above its danger mark at Loha Pul.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for Faridabad as well, with no warning for Delhi as on the district-wise warning on its website.

Delhi NCR has so far this season has recorded rainfall excess at 400.1mm, which is 72% over the monthly long-period average of 233.1mm.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
