Delhi rain: Massive traffic jams across city, flights disrupted, metro services halted | Updates

Delhi witnessed traffic snarls across several parts of the city on Monday as heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and impacted vehicular movement. Vehicles drives through a waterlogged during the heavy rainfall, at Pandav Nagar area Near Underpaas NH-24 in New Delhi. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The metro services at Rajiv Chowk were also disrupted following a technical snag on the Noida Electronic City route.

The disruption in road, metro and air travel comes amid a ‘yellow’ rain alert for Delhi on Monday evening. A flood warning has also been issued for Yamuna floodplains as the Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusecs of water at 9 am on Monday.

Here are the top updates in the story:

The latest IMD advisory showed an orange alert for most parts of the capital till 12:32 am on Tuesday. Visuals from Dwarka, South Extension, Vasant Vihar, Chhatarpur and Gurugram showed waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion.

Airlines, including Indigo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet issued advisory for passengers travelling to and from Delhi airport. Several flights were delayed and some cancelled amid bad weather at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.