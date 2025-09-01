Heavy rainfall disrupts flight operations at Delhi airport, airlines react

As Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds, the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday experienced multiple flight delays and cancellations with multiple airlines issuing travel advisories. Northern India will be experiencing heavy rain, at least till September 5, with IMD issuing red and orange alerts for multiple districts across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.(Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)

At least six flights stand canceled and more than 30 flights face delays from Indira Gandhi International airport and at least four face delays from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport as of 6.50 pm on September 1, according to Ixigo.

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet issued travel advisories for their passengers, scheduled to travel to and from Delhi's IGI airport.

“We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out,” IndiGo wrote on its official X handle adding that its airport teams have been kept ready to support commuters as they travel.

SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India also put out similar advisories citing the heavy downpour for interruption in their flight services to and from the national capital.

“Please check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport,” Air India wrote on its official X handle as it announced that rain in the national capital today might impact flight operations.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected,” SpiceJet wrote on its X as it advised commuters to keep a check on their flight status for possible disruptions.

Akasa Air also placed a similar advisory for commuters due to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. “We anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport,” the airline wrote on X.

The city was under yellow alert earlier on Monday for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rain. Similar weather conditions were seen over Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida and Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram also on Monday afternoon.

While Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under an orange alert, a yellow warning was issued for Ghaziabad by the IMD.

Visuals from Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk showed drenched vehicles wading though waterlogged roads.

The orange alert was in place across all districts of Delhi and was valid up to 7 pm, according to the nowcast on IMD website.

Moderate rainfall not exceeding 15 mm per hour is expected to sweep across the national capital region including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Meanwhile Yamuna breached its danger mark in the national capital. The above-normal rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in the Yamuna floodplain and the Old Railway Bridge is set to be shut from Tuesday.

The Delhi authorities have advised people in the Yamuna floodplain to move to safety as the water level of the river here rose steadily and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

Delhi-NCR experienced a relatively cool August as the area witnessed frequent spells of rain accompanied with overcast skies and thunderstorms.

Northern India will also be experiencing heavy rain, at least till September 5, with IMD issuing red and orange alerts for multiple districts across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.