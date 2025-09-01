Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, orange alert issued

Parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain on Monday morning, with an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for Guruguram and Faridabad. Besides, a yellow alert is in place for other parts of the region, the weather panel showed. Commuters wade their way amid heavy rain.(Representational)

Lower rain warnings have already been issued for both Gurugram and Faridabad for Tuesday as well.

The latest rain warnings come a day after Ghaziabad was put under red alert for rain, and Noida under orange alert during the day on August 31.

Meanwhile, the water level in Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark, with the river looking visibly swelled up in visuals from this morning.

The river breached the danger level of 205.33 metres a few days back as well, with a rising trend predicted. “We are seeing a rising trend, which is expected to continue beyond midnight. Announcements are being made using loudspeakers on foot and even using boats,” an official at the flood control room had said.

August was relatively cool for Delhi-NCR, with the region witnessing rain spells throughout the month.

The monthly rainfall excess was recorded at 400.1mm, which 72% over the monthly long-period average (LPA) of 233.1mm. It was earlier reported that August could be the coolest for the city in 13 years.

A similar wet spell is predicted for September too, the IMD said earlier. As per past trends, September typically receives 123.5mm of rainfall, but noted a big exception last year with 200mm of rain.

An excess this year is likely to push Delhi’s annual rainfall total beyond the 1,000mm mark.