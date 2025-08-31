Red alert for Ghaziabad, Noida on orange as rain brings chill to Delhi-NCR in August

Delhi's adjoining city of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad woke up to heavy rain on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert and an orange alert over Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida). People wading through a waterlogged road in UP's Ghaziabad on Friday(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Delhi, meanwhile, was not under any weather alert, as per the nowcast on IMD website on Sunday morning.

The red alert in Ghaziabad was valid up to 11 am.

The weather has turned pleasant in Delhi-NCR and relatively colder for this time of the year with intermittent heavy spells of rain lately.

Delhi is on course to record its coolest August in the last 13 years since 2012, with the average maximum temperature till Saturday logged at 33.2 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data cited in an earlier HT report. The average maximum in August 2012 was 33.1 degrees Celsius.

This year’s figure is based on data available till Saturday. In comparison, the average maximum in August last year was 34.1 degrees Celsius, while in 2023 it was 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, and the maximum temperature was expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 am, as per figures mentioned in a PTI news agency report.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below the season's average, according to the weather department.