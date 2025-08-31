Delhi set to record coolest August in 13 years: IMD data

The Capital is on course to record its coolest August in the last 13 years since 2012, with the average maximum temperature till Saturday logged at 33.2°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The average maximum in August 2012 was 33.1°C. With showers early on Friday, this August has become the wettest since 2010. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

This year’s figure is based on data available till Saturday. In comparison, the average maximum in August last year was 34.1°C, while in 2023 it was 35.4°C.

On Saturday, Safdarjung, which is considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C, which was 0.1°C below normal and a sharp rise from Friday’s 30.2°C. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 23.8°C, 2.7°C below normal and lower than Friday’s 26.2°C.

IMD’s data available since 2011 also shows that this August’s average minimum temperature is likely to be the lowest in at least 14 years, recorded at 25.1°C till Saturday. The second-lowest average minimum during the same period was in 2024, at 25.7°C.

No significant rain was recorded in Delhi on Saturday. However, with showers early on Friday, this August has become the wettest since 2010. The city has received 400.81 mm of rainfall so far this month, against a long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm.

Forecasting for the coming days, an IMD official said, “Generally cloudy skies will persist on Sunday as well. A few spells of very light to light rain with thundershowers might occur at most places with moderate rain at a few places.” The IMD added that very light to light rain is likely to continue for the next week.