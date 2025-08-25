Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR amid yellow alert; SpiceJet issues advisory

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to more rain showers early Monday morning. Visuals from across the capital showed light rain across parts of Delhi and Noida. Commuters seen during sudden rains at Majnu Ka Tilla in New Delhi, India(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

With light showers expected to continue throughout the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Based on the nowcast for Delhi, a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms is active. Furthermore, SpiceJet airlines has issued a travel advisory for its flyers.

SpiceJet issues advisory amid Delhi rains

Owing the the weekend rain spell and Monday morning showers, SpiceJet airlines has issued a travel advisory for their passengers.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airline stated on X.

However, airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and others have not issued any advisories for its passengers on Monday.

On Sunday, traffic snarls and waterlogging woes surfaced after heavy rain lashed over Delhi-NCR.

As per IMD, rain was reported in areas including Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, and Lodi Road. Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar and Deramandi also logged rainfall on Sunday.

Meanwhile, last, a red alert for issued for the capital region after heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

The warning was issued at 5:11 PM on Saturday and was valid until 8:11 PM. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors and avoid low-lying or waterlogged areas.