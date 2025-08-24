Delhi rain causes traffic snarls, yellow alert issued as more showers expected

Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing relief from humid conditions. The downpour resulted in traffic congestion in busy areas. Artists running amid sudden rain in New Delhi on Sunday, August 24.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also issued a yellow alert for parts of Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on Sunday evening. Officials said the showers were recorded across multiple pockets of the city, including central and south Delhi.

The IMD said neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, are also likely to witness thunderstorms and rain in the evening.

According to the weather department, areas such as Preet Vihar, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodi Road witnessed spells of rainfall, reported news agency PTI.

Other localities including Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar and Deramandi also reported showers.

Traffic police officials said heavy traffic movement was witnessed at ITO, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place as commuters struggled with waterlogged stretches and slow-moving vehicles.

Delhi weather updates

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming hours.

The ‘yellow alert’ indicates that residents should be prepared for possible disruptions in daily activities, including traffic movement.

Delhi had already recorded 36 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the IMD noted. The minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below the season’s average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the weather office added.

The relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent in the morning, reflecting the damp conditions prevailing in the city.

Despite the damp weather, the city’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 63 around 4 pm.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.