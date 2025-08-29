Heavy rain lashes Noida, parts of Delhi-NCR as IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Delhi on Friday. This warning, which is based on the weather department's nowcast for Delhi-NCR, comes after Noida residents witnessed heavy rains on Friday morning. A yellow alert has been issued on the nowcast for Delhi-NCR, after Noida residents witnessed heavy rains on Friday morning.(PTI)

Based on the nowcast issued by IMD, a yellow alert is in place for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi are also on yellow alert for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Yellow alert on for parts of Delhi-NCR

As per IMD nowcast, a yellow alert is on for South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra and East Delhi. The remainder of the capital is expected to witness light rains and drizzle throughout the day.

As per moderate rainfall is expected over Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. No warning is in place for Gurugram and Faridabad as of 7:30 AM IST.

As per the weather forecast issued by the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana till September 1.

Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal, J&K and Punjab

Over the past week, monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across India In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, cloudbursts and flash floods continue to pose a problem in the states.

In Punjab, the Indian Army has amped up its rescue operations as 835 villages in the state remain flooded.

Meanwhile, in Himachal, as per the SDMA, 524 roads, including two national highways, remain blocked in the state. Furthermore, 1,230 electricity distribution transformers have been disrupted, and 416 water supply schemes have been rendered non-functional.