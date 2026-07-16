'Ram Mandir Trust treasurer must also be investigated': Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut amid donation scam row

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has demanded an investigation into Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Giri if the alleged theft from the Ram Mandir treasury took place during his tenure, saying the treasurer bears primary responsibility for safeguarding the Ayodhya temple's funds and maintaining its accounts. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said he had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inviting him to participate in the 'Ram Raksha Stotra' campaign (HT)

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Raut said that if the alleged financial irregularities took place during Govind Giri's tenure as treasurer, he too should be investigated.

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"If the alleged theft of the Ram Mandir treasury took place during his tenure, then Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Giri must also face investigation. The treasurer bears the primary responsibility for safeguarding the temple's funds, financial oversight, and maintaining the temple's accounts. The claim that auditors were merely sent from Pune is highly criticisable; a temple of such national and religious significance deserves a far more robust financial management system. The Ram Mandir represents not only the faith of Hindus but also the pride of the nation, and countless people have made sacrifices for its construction," Raut said.

'Ram Raksha Stotra' campaign On the proposed 'Ram Raksha Stotra' campaign, Raut said he had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inviting him to participate in the movement, which is scheduled to be launched in Nagpur on July 18.

"I have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inviting him to participate in the 'Ram Raksha' movement to be launched in Nagpur on July 18. This campaign is being organised against the alleged theft in the Ram Mandir, the alleged misappropriation of devotees' offerings, and the alleged financial irregularities. Since Devendra Fadnavis has publicly described himself as a devotee of Lord Ram and claimed to have participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he too should be concerned about these allegations. All devotees of Lord Ram will be invited to the programme, which will be held in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

In his letter dated July 15, Sanjay Raut addressed Maharashtra CM Fadnavis as a "devout devotee of Lord Ram" and recalled his association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said the Ram Mandir was built after the prolonged struggle of millions of devotees.

"However, in this very Ram Mandir, serious offences such as theft, looting, and fraud are currently taking place, resulting in the misappropriation of hundreds of crores of rupees. Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) itself has expressed profound 'grief' and concern over the theft occurring in Ayodhya," Raut wrote.

Stating that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched the 'Ram Raksha' initiative to create public awareness over the alleged financial irregularities, Raut said the campaign symbolises the protection of Lord Ram.

"To raise public awareness regarding this plundering of the Ram Mandir, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party has launched the 'Ram Raksha' initiative. Please understand that 'Ram Raksha' signifies the security and protection of Lord Ram," the letter read.

Raut invited the Chief Minister to attend the programme, scheduled to be held at Ram Mandir in Ramnagar, Nagpur, on July 18 at 4:30 pm, in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"Since this event is taking place in Nagpur, I earnestly request and urge you to specially participate in this 'Ram Raksha' initiative and extend your best wishes to the devotees of Lord Ram," Raut wrote.

Raut on delimitation On the proposed delimitation exercise, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said any proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats should be discussed collectively by all constituents of the INDIA alliance before a decision is taken.

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"Any proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats by up to 50 per cent can only be considered after discussions with all political parties. No individual party in the INDIA alliance, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, or the NCP, will take a unilateral stand. Any decision on the delimitation bill will be taken collectively by the alliance partners," he said.

Reacting to political defections, Raut rejected claims that leaders switching parties had completed all legal formalities.

"I completely reject claims that 'all legal formalities' have been completed by leaders switching parties. Such defections are carried out through 'illegal formalities' and are contrary to the law. MPs leaving their party under such circumstances will ultimately lose their parliamentary membership," he said.