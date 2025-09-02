Delhi traffic police issue advisory amid rain. See which routes to avoid

Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued an advisory, stating that the Loha Pul, also referred to as the Old Iron Bridge will remain closed with effect from 4 pm till further notice, due to the rising water levels in the Yamuna, after it breached its danger mark of 205.33 meters. Delhi police warned commuters of possible disruptions along the Loha Pul and its adjoining stretches.(ANI Grab )

It also warned commuters of possible traffic diversions via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road, urging them to opt for public transport and travel with surplus time in hand for disruptions along the Loha Pul and its adjoining stretches.

Which routes have been diverted in Delhi

1. Traffic from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi railway station, and the Red Fort side is diverted via Hanuman Setu to Outer Ring Road to a loop from Raja Ram Kohli marg to Geeta Colony road.

2. Vehicles coming in from Rajghat and Shanti Van (via Bela Road) is diverted from Bela road t-point on Ring Road to Shanti Van Chowk to Raja Ram Kohli marg and finally Geeta Colony road, it said.

3. From the northeast Delhi side, including Shahdara, Seelampur and Shastri Park, the traffic has been diverted via Pushta Road to a loop on Raja Ram Kohli marg and the Ring Road.

4. Traffic from east Delhi areas such as Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, and Pandav Nagar is diverted from Geeta Colony flyover and Geeta Colony road t-point to Geeta Colony flyover to Shanti Van Chowk and Ring Road (MGM).

Advisory for commuters

1. Avoid travelling through Old Iron Bridge and adjoining roads

2. Keep sufficient time in hand to accommodate possible delays

3. Maximum use of public transport is advised to reduce congestion

4. Park only at designated parking lots

5. Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow

6. Remain vigilant and in case of any suspicious/unusual object or person, immediately inform the police.

Meanwhile, drone visuals from the Old Iron bridge today showed the Yamuna flowing above the danger level after heavy rainfall has been pounding the national capital since Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the flood-affected areas near New Delhi's Loha Pul adding that arrangements had been made for accommodation of affected families.

Gupta added that Delhi would coordinate with adjoining states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana to extend assistance.

"I have spoken with the adjoining states - J-K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis..." she said.

In a post on X, the chief minister wrote, "Today, I inspected the relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge. I met with the affected families, listened to their problems, and assured them that the Delhi government is with them at every step. The safety and convenience of citizens is our topmost priority, and every possible assistance is being ensured."

“As the water level of ORB (Delhi Old Railway Bridge) may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 m, a CWC advisory may be expected soon. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places,” read an order issued in response to a flood advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

It further said, "The police and the staff of 1&FC Department would undertake patrolling along the right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, etc. as required."