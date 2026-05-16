Secret classes, handwritten notes: How ‘kingpin’ PV Kulkarni allegedly leaked NEET-UG exam papers in Pune

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET-UG ), India’s largest medical entrance exam, saw participation from over 22 lakh students. The examination was cancelled following allegations of a leak and will now be held again on June 21.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. PV Kulkarni , a retired chemistry teacher, allegedly leaked the exam papers in Pune through secretly organised coaching sessions days before the nationwide test on May 3, investigators have found.

How the papers got out The operation began in the final week of April, as per the CBI. Kulkarni partnered with another accused, Manisha Waghmare (who was arrested on May 14), to gather a group of students.

Instead of distributing electronic copies or printed sheets, Kulkarni conducted highly exclusive, “special coaching classes” right out of his home in Pune.

During these sessions, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, multiple-choice options and the correct answers to students. The gathered students were asked to write these details down by hand into their notebooks.

Following recent recoveries, CBI investigators confirmed that these handwritten student notes “exactly tallied” with the actual Chemistry section of the official NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.

Who is PV Kulkarni? PV Kulkarni is from Maharashtra’s Latur district and had worked as a chemistry faculty member at a reputed college. Officials said he retired around four years ago.

The CBI also claimed he was associated with the NEET examination process through the National Testing Agency (NTA), giving him access to confidential question papers. The agency has not publicly disclosed further details about his exact role.

CBI investigates NEET paper leak case The CBI took over the investigation on May 12 after the Union education ministry filed a formal complaint. The case had first surfaced in Rajasthan on May 7.

Since then, the agency has conducted raids and searches across multiple states. Officials said electronic gadgets, mobile phones and important documents have been seized and are currently undergoing forensic and technical analysis.