NEET paper leak: CBI arrests mastermind from Pune, a chemistry prof

A chemistry professor who was part of the National Testing Agency’s examination process has been arrested as the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Friday, pointing to a breach that originated inside the agency responsible for conducting India’s most critical medical entrance test. The arrest came as the federal crime investigation agency widened its investigation into the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 — sat by 2.27 million students across 551 cities on May 3 and scrapped nine days later after central agencies confirmed the question paper had been compromised. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PV Kulkarni, from Latur in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, was arrested from Pune, where investigators said he ran special coaching classes in the final days of April at which he allegedly dictated the leaked questions — complete with answer options and correct responses — to students who paid several lakhs of rupees each to attend.

“Kulkarni misused his access to the question papers as he was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA,” a CBI official said, asking not to be named.

The arrest came as the federal crime investigation agency widened its investigation into the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 — sat by 2.27 million students across 551 cities on May 3 and scrapped nine days later after central agencies confirmed the question paper had been compromised. The agency registered its case on a written complaint from the department of higher education under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

According to investigators, Kulkarni mobilised students during the last week of April with the help of co-accused Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested earlier in the investigation. At his Pune residence, Kulkarni allegedly dictated questions, multiple choice options and correct answers to attending students, who made handwritten notes in their notebooks.

Waghmare, previously described as a student conduit within the network, is now confirmed to have collaborated directly with Kulkarni in organising the classes.

The breakthrough came on a day when education minister Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence on the controversy and owned up responsibility for a “breach in command chain”. The minister said the retest will take place on June 21, and committed to the process going digital from 2027.

The CBI has also mapped the chain through which the paper moved after Kulkarni’s classes. Nashik-based Shubham Khairnar allegedly told Gurugram-based Yash Yadav in April that a man named Mangilal — identified in official records and court documents as both Mangilal Biwal and Mangilal Khatik — was willing to pay ₹10– ₹12 lakh for leaked papers for his younger son. On April 29, Khairnar allegedly told Yadav he could provide physics, chemistry and biology questions — approximately 500–600 in total — that could “ensure admission in reputed medical colleges”, and asked Yadav to obtain Class 10th and 12th documents, a NEET roll number and a cheque from Mangilal as a security deposit.

That same day, Yadav allegedly received PDF files of the leaked papers through Telegram and forwarded them to Mangilal. Their deal was allegedly contingent on around 150 questions matching the actual paper — for a payment of ₹10 lakh. Mangilal allegedly provided printed copies to three family members appearing in the test, to friends of his son Vikas, and to a teacher, Satyanarayan. He also allegedly supplied papers with answer sheets in exchange for money. The CBI recovered incriminating evidence from Mangilal’s mobile phone.

Searches at multiple locations across the country on Thursday and Friday yielded incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones, all undergoing forensic and technical analysis, the agency said.

Eight persons have now been arrested across five states in four days: Kulkarni and Waghmare from Pune; Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar; Khairnar from Nashik; Mangilal Biwal, also identified as Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur; and Yadav from Gurugram. “CBI is committed to the conduct of a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in the case,” an official said.