‘Selfish alliance’: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slams opposition meeting in Bengaluru

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 17, 2023 06:58 PM IST

Top leaders of as many as 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the mega meeting at Taj West End Hotel on Monday evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit out at the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, saying that it is a “selfish alliance”. He also asserted that the opposition parties would “not be able to provide a future for India”.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

“Arvind Kejriwal has left behind the crisis of flood...What kind of a CM is he? What is happening here? Why is this happening? Mamata Banerjee had several people beaten up and face violence. Congress is silent, the CPI-CPI(M) are silent. This is called a selfish alliance. Will such people provide a future for the country? Definitely not,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media.

Top leaders of as many as 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the mega meeting at Taj West End Hotel on Monday evening. The leaders will likely start work on a common minimum program and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Reportedly, the leaders are also likely to announce a name for their alliance.

Ahead of the meeting, posters with ‘United We Stand’ text written on them were put across the streets of Bengaluru with pictures of opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief M K Stalin and leaders of Left and some regional outfits. Meanwhile, all eyes are on NCP's Sharad Pawar who will only attend the meeting on the second day on Tuesday.

The first meeting of the opposition leaders was held on June 23, hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. Around 15 parties including the Congress, TMC, AAP, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JMM, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, and JDU had attended the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

