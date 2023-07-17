Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE updates: NCP boss Sharad Pawar may skip meeting

Bengaluru Opposition meeting LIVE updates: At least 24 ‘like-minded’ political parties will come together for a key two-day gathering in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, to decide their strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. At the Opposition unity meeting in Patna on June 23. (HT FILE)

The Bengaluru meeting comes about three weeks after the first meeting that took place in Patna, Bihar on June 23.

The gathering is being seen as a boost to Opposition unity, as nine additional parties will be joining this time. The meeting is expected to focus on concerns related to joint programmes at the national level, strategy on upcoming Parliament session among other issues.