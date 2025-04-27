Menu Explore
Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy step down as ministers, CM Stalin rejigs Tamil Nadu cabinet

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 08:52 PM IST

Senthil Balaji has been facing probe by the ED in an alleged cash-for-jobs case; Ponmudy has been facing heat from the opposition for recent remarks

Tamil Nadu electricity minister Senthil Balaji and minister of forests Ponmudy submitted their resignations to governor RN Ravi on Sunday, shortly after which chief minister MK Stalin reshuffled his cabinet.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses a gathering during a public meeting, in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.(File photo)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses a gathering during a public meeting, in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.(File photo)

Transport minister SS Sivasankar has been additionally assigned the Electricity portfolio and S Muthusamy Housing Minister S Muthusamy has been allotted Excise and Prohibition, which Balaji also held.

RS Rajakannappan will now oversee Forests and Khadi in addition to his existing Milk and Dairy Development portfolio.

Additionally, the Chief Minister recommended the induction of T Mano Thangaraj, an MLA from Padmanabhapuram Assembly Constituency, into the cabinet. He was the former Minister of Milk and Dairy Development.

Also read | Supreme Court ultimatum to TN minister Senthil Balaji, asks him to choose between post and freedom by Monday

Legal trouble for Balaji, Ponmudy

Senthil Balaji has been facing probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs case during his tenure as the state transport minister under the erstwhile ADMK government.

Granted bail by the Supreme Court citing his fundamental right to personal liberty, Balaji was severely criticised by the apex court for assuming the post of a minister days after walking free from jail. The ED argued that him becoming a minister could leave him in a position to influence the witnesses in the case.

Ponmudy has been facing heat from the opposition ADMK and the BJP for his remarks allegedly defaming Shaivaite and Vaishnavaite faiths, in particular women, during a public event. The minister had expressed regret for his comments, but the opposition had been demanding cheif minister MK Stalin to sack him from the state cabinet.

Also read | Madras HC initiates suo motu proceedings against Ponmudy

His was also reprimanded by the Madras high court, which took suo motu cognisance of his comments and urged the police to register an FIR and probe the case.

Previously, Ponmudy was found guilty in December 2023 which had led to his immediate disqualification as a MLA and as minister for Tamil Nadu’s higher education. Later, in March 2024, the apex court suspended his conviction and four-year jail sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, leading to his re-induction into state cabinet.

