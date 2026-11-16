Deep depression LIVE updates: Odisha steps up preparedness as IMD warns of another cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17, the IMD said.

It is then likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 2 days.

The depression intensified into a deep depression on November 15 about 640 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 670km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 760 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 870 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Odisha steps up preparedness

The Odisha government has alerted all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions as a possible third cyclone in three weeks brews over the Bay of Bengal, a minister said on Sunday.

A 24-hour control room will remain operational in all districts, while NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services and Emergency personnel will be kept ready for rescue and evacuation operations, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

The precautionary measures are being taken as Cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc in the southern districts in October and Cyclone Murasu triggered rainfall in the region earlier this month, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The region was severely affected by devastating floods during Cyclone Arnab that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on October 28.