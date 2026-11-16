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Deep depression LIVE updates: Odisha steps up preparedness as IMD warns of another cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

By Karishma Ayaldasani
Nov 16, 2026, 07:26:53 IST

Deep depression LIVE updates: The weather system is expected to become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17, IMD said.

Deep depression LIVE updates: Odisha government has alerted all districts to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions as another cyclonic storm expected. (ANI Video Grab)
Deep depression LIVE updates: Odisha government has alerted all districts to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions as another cyclonic storm expected. (ANI Video Grab)

Deep depression LIVE updates: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said early on Monday....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 16 Nov 2026, 07:26:53 AM IST

    Deep depression LIVE updates: Odisha on alert as third cyclone looms

    Deep depression LIVE updates: The Odisha government has alerted all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions as a possible third cyclone in three weeks brews over the Bay of Bengal, a minister said on Sunday.

    A 24-hour control room will remain operational in all districts, while NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services and Emergency personnel will be kept ready for rescue and evacuation operations, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

  • 16 Nov 2026, 07:19:56 AM IST

    Deep depression LIVE updates: Weather system to turn into cyclonic storm

    Deep depression LIVE updates: The weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards as it gains strength over the central parts of the south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal.

    It is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17, the IMD said.

    It is then likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 2 days.

  • 16 Nov 2026, 06:47:30 AM IST

    Deep depression LIVE updates: IMD warns of another cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

    Deep depression LIVE updates: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 16 and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said early on Monday.

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