Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai hours after discharge in Pune

Senior leader and Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from the Ruby Hall Clinic after two days under medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, in Pune on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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Pawar was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic earlier in the day, where he had been under medical observation for two days. The veteran politician was admitted on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain.

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Sule, who is also the working president of NCP (SP), had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. The hospital had subsequently stated that Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge.

Deep Dive Why was Sharad Pawar admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune? He was admitted on November 2 after complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. He remained under observation while doctors conducted medical tests. Why was Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after leaving the Pune hospital? The report says he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital hours after his discharge from Ruby Hall Clinic, but it does not specify the reason for the admission. Was Sharad Pawar's condition stable when he was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic? Yes. His health parameters were reported as stable, his discomfort had subsided, and doctors cleared him for discharge after medical observation.