Shashi Tharoor misses major Congress party meeting for second time in a row

Congress Working Committee Member and MP Shashi Tharoor missed the meeting of the Congress' strategic group led by Sonia Gandhi, regarding the winter session of Parliament. Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor in Hyderabad on Nov. 13, 2025. (PTI)

However, Tharoor's office stated that he was in Kerala and was travelling back with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight. It is important to note that, due to campaigning for the local body elections, the General Secretary of the Congress, K.C. Venugopal, was also unable to reach Delhi for Sunday's meeting.

Tharoor recently missed a Congress meeting called on the SIR issue, citing ill health. However, questions arose when he attended PM Modi's event a day earlier. Posts praising the PM also appeared on his Instagram. Following his comments on PM Modi, he faced the heat from the other leaders of the party.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader had said, "Shashi Tharoor's problem is that I don't think he knows a lot about the country. If, according to you, someone is doing good for the country by going against the Congress's policies, then you should follow those policies. Why are you in Congress? Is it only because you are an MP? If you really feel that the BJP or PM Modi's strategies are working better than the party you are in, then you should give an explanation. If you are not giving one, you are a hypocrite."

While Congress leader Supriya Srinate had said, "I didn't find anything in the speech (of PM Modi) worth appreciating. I think PM must answer a lot of things. He was at an event of a newspaper. He should tell us what his problem is with fair journalism. He should have told us why is he not happy with those who show and speak truth. So, I didn't see any reason to appreciate him. I don't know how he (Shashi Tharoor) found one. I found it to be a petty speech. He criticised Congress there too. PM thinks of Congress day and night. This is amazing."

Tharoor's continued absence from major Congress meetings has become a topic of discussion. The relationship between Congress and Tharoor has not been hidden from anyone for a long time, particularly in the wake of Tharoor's occasional inclination towards PM Modi on many occasions post Operation Sindoor.