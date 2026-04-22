'She filmed her boyfriend burning': 5 chilling details from the Bengaluru murder case

What was meant to be a sweet, a “foreign-style proposal” turned into a gruesome and chilling murder for Kiran, when his 27-year-old partner allegedly set him ablaze in what police describe as a calculated act. Police suspect that the petrol was arranged in advance, pointing clearly to premeditation. (File Image/PTI)

The accused has been taken into custody with initial investigation revealing the murder was pre-planned and was driven by anger over being neglected in the relationship. “The accused woman has been taken into custody and questioned. It has been established that she set her lover on fire."