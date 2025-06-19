‘Shocking’: SC criticises Tamil Nadu on ADGP’s arrest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of additional director general of police (ADGP) HM Jayaram over his alleged involvement in a minor’s kidnapping case, calling the action “shocking” and urging the state to withdraw it. A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was hearing the case (ANI)

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan expressed concern that the suspension, which was carried out following a directive of the Madras High Court, could cause “irreparable injury” to the senior IPS officer who had already joined the investigation in the case.

“Why have you suspended him? He is a senior police officer. You cannot do this. Such orders are demoralising. He has also joined the investigation. He will suffer irreparable injury. This type of order is shocking,” the bench told the state government’s counsel, who informed the court that Jayaram had been placed under suspension in compliance with the high court’s directions.

Appearing for Jayaram, his counsel argued: “I am not even a party to the case. I am just a serving ADGP and the high court passed an order against me.”

The bench then asked the state to seek instructions on why the suspension order should not be withdrawn and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. “List it tomorrow for the state to seek instructions why the suspension order issued against the petitioner be not withdrawn,” the court recorded in its order. It also noted that Jayaram had been released from custody on Tuesday evening.

The sharp observations from the top court come just a day after Jayaram, a senior IPS officer, was suspended by the Tamil Nadu government hours after being detained by the Tiruvallur district police. The action followed a directive from the Madras High Court that ordered his arrest in connection with a case related to the kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy allegedly linked to an inter-caste marriage.

Jayaram is accused of abetting the kidnapping by allegedly allowing his official vehicle to be used by individuals trying to forcibly separate a couple. The boy, kidnapped from his home, is the younger brother of the man who married a woman from a different caste, reportedly against her family’s wishes.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, the couple went into hiding after marrying, prompting the woman’s family to forcibly enter their home on April 5 and kidnapped her younger son using Jayaram’s vehicle. The boy was later found injured near a hotel.

Five individuals, including the woman’s father, a lawyer, and a now-dismissed policewoman, have been arrested in the case. Their statements reportedly implicated both Jayaram and KV Kuppam MLA “Poovai” M Jagan Moorthy, who is also under investigation. On Tuesday, the legislator appeared for questioning in compliance with court directions.

Jayaram, on Tuesday mentioned his petition before the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and a stay on the high court’s directive.

Earlier this week, the Madras High Court ordered Jayaram’s arrest, with Justice P Velmurugan stating that “a strong message should go out to the public that no one is above the law.” The high court was hearing Moorthy’s pre-arrest bail plea when it orally directed the police to arrest the ADGP. The high court also criticised the MLA for allegedly orchestrating “Kangaroo courts” and abusing his position of power.