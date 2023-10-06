Sikkim flash flood updates: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 missing; rescue work on amid bad weather

At least 19 people, including four soldiers, have been killed and more than 100 are still missing in the Sikkim flash floods even as Indian Army and NDRF teams continue their search and rescue operations through slushy earth and fast-flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the second day. An area affected by the flood is seen in this undated handout image released on October 4, 2023, in Sikkim.(via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the West Bengal government said in a statement on Thursday that 18 bodies have been recovered. “Of these, four jawans and two civilians - have been identified,” news agency PTI quoted it. However, it wasn't immediately clear if these jawans were among the 22 missing soldiers, or have died separately.

The 26 injured people are also undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Sikkim.

Top updates on Sikkim flash floods:

1) Updating about the number of people stranded and said around 3,000 people are struck in Lachen and Lachung, state chief secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak on Thursday evening said, “…700-800 drivers are stuck there. 3,150 people who have gone there on motorcycles are also stuck there...we will evacuate all with helicopters of Army and Air Force.” They were also made to talk with their families through voiceover internet calls, facilitated by the Army, he said.

2) So far, a total of 2,011 people have been rescued while 3,000 tourists, including foreigners, remain stranded in the state amid the disaster. Nearly 22,034 people have been affected by the calamity, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), said in a bulletin.

3) The government plans to evacuate the stranded tourists by air-lifting them up to Mangan, from where they will be brought to Sikkim by road, Pathak said. Disrupted connectivity, widespread damage to infrastructure and adverse weather conditions have slowed down the rescue efforts.

4) Pathak also said the restoration of water and electricity services in Singtam town, one of the hardest-hit areas, has been completed. As per data, about 277 houses, both kuchcha and concrete, have been destroyed in the four affected districts of Singtam, Mangan, Namchi and Gangtok.

5) The affected people have been moved to as many as 26 relief camps in different areas where they are being provided aid and assistance.

Helpline numbers issued

Sikkim government helpline numbers are 03592-202892 - Landline; 03592-221152 - Landline; 8001763383 - Mobile; 03592-202042 - Fax; or call '112' for emergency assistance.

The Indian Army's three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers: In North Sikkim - dial 8750887741; for East Sikkim - 8756991895; helpline number for enquiries related to the 22 missing soldiers - 7588302011.

