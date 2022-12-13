'Silent, scared': Owaisi on PM Modi over India-China LAC clash

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused the central government of being “silent” and “scared” over the clash between India and China troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief demanded to know why a “befitting reply” was not given as he said he would be bringing an adjournment motion in the ongoing Parliament session to seek answers from the government. “China isn't allowing us to patrol, there are clashes but the Modi government is silent. Clashes happened on December 9 but we came to know about it on Monday even though the Parliament session is on,” Owaisi was quoted by news agency ANI. “It's weak political leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's scared to take the name of China,” he added.

“The government should have informed the Parliament. We have complete faith in the Indian Army. When Galwan happened, PM Modi said - 'Neither anybody entered nor anyone will enter'. Will he say the same now? Why isn't a befitting reply being given?” he further asked.

“We have a trade imbalance with China in its favour despite the fact that our soldiers are getting injured. We need answers from the government in Parliament and will bring an adjournment motion. We hope the government won't run away from the issue,” he added.

In a series of tweets, he asked why the government kept the country "in the dark for days". The Hyderabad MP also cast a doubtful eye on the details of the incident. “The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?”

In another post, he reiterated he would be bringing an adjournment motion on this issue on Tuesday. "The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue."

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector last week. The incident took place on December 9 and led to minor injuries on both sides. “PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by their own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

