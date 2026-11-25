Madurai collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday for failing to carry out its order allowing a ceremonial lamp to be lit at a disputed stone pillar at Thirupparankundram Hill, but blamed the temple board for not complying with the top court order.

Madurai: A Karthigai Deepam flame burns atop the Uchipillayar mandapam on the Thiruparankundram hills during the Karthigai Deepam festival, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Nov. 25 (PTI) more less

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“I sincerely apologise for the lamp not been lit at the Deepathoon,” the Madurai collector said in his status report to the top court. Krishna said he had taken “all the steps” between November 21 and 24 to secure the Devasthanam’s authorisation for a team to light the lamp at the stone pillar, known as the Deepathoon, in line with the court’s November 20 order.

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“However, the Board of Trustees, by its resolution dated 24.11.2026, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place. I submit that I will submit an additional status report with all supporting documents along with the same,” the Tamil Nadu government official said.

Deep Dive Why was the Karthigai Deepam lamp not lit at the Deepathoon? Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna said the district administration had made arrangements, but the temple’s Board of Trustees did not authorise a team to light the lamp at the pillar. The board instead resolved to follow the customary practice at the Deepa Mandapam. What did the Supreme Court order about lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon? On November 20, the Supreme Court permitted the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon as a restricted, one-time measure on Karthigai Deepam day. Will the Supreme Court take contempt action over the Deepathoon lamp row? The court declined to initiate contempt proceedings on its own and asked the parties to file the necessary applications. It said it would consider them and pass appropriate orders.

“From the side of the District Administration, every arrangement was complete and every possible difficulty had been offered an immediate solution. The only step was the authorisation of the team [to light the lamp] by the Devasthanam,” the collector said in his report. Krishna was also present in the top court during Wednesday’s hearing.

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{{^usCountry}} On November 20, a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi permitted the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram Hill on Karthigai Deepam day as a restricted, one-time measure only. On Wednesday, the bench declined to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings over the issue but said it will take up applications, including contempt petitions, in a day or two. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 20, a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi permitted the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram Hill on Karthigai Deepam day as a restricted, one-time measure only. On Wednesday, the bench declined to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings over the issue but said it will take up applications, including contempt petitions, in a day or two. {{/usCountry}}

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In the report, Krishna outlined the sequence of events on November 24, and acknowledged that he was caught off guard by the decision of the board of trustees to light the lamp at the Deepa Mandapam, adding that “at no point did the Devasthanam communicate to the District Collector any authorisation of persons to light the lamp at the Deepathoon”.

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Kumar said he had even emailed a reminder to the Devasthanam’s executive officer at 3.47 pm, asking him to authorise the team’s names without further delay. The collector said he was informed of the decision to light the lamp “at the place where it is customarily lit” after the lamp had been lit at 8.30 pm.

The temple board also issued a statement, declaring that it unanimously resolved to light the lamp at the Deepa Mandapam, located directly above the main deity, and protect the temple’s age-old customs. “Such long-standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple,” a statement signed by the temple board’s chairperson V Shanmugasundaram said.

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The Karthigai Deepam controversy centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.