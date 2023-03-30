Singapore think tank takes note of fake calls

The clandestine influence operation launched by people with false credentials and claiming to be from Singapore-based institutions was wider than earlier thought and covered journalists from more news outlets and leading think tanks in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

After HT reported about the operation on Tuesday, the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) – which was named by one of the individuals who approached Indian journalists and researchers – said on Thursday that it takes the “issue of fraud very seriously”. SIIA also cautioned people to be vigilant about “suspicious communications”.

Authorities in Singapore have already established that at least two of the people who contacted many Indians – Julia Chia, a “senior programme manager” with National University of Singapore (NUS), and Jian Qiang Wong, a “researcher” at SIIA – do not exist. Following the publication of HT’s report, those operating the Twitter account for Julia Chia changed the identity to “Selina” and protected its tweets, though the Twitter handle remained the same.

Indian security officials have said the influence operation has all the hallmarks of similar moves by Chinese operatives in several other countries.

Besides reaching out to journalists and researchers who focus on India’s relations with China and Japan and the Indo-Pacific region, Chia and Wong also approached reporters covering defence and security issues at leading newspapers with similar offers to pay up to $400 for analytical pieces on strategic issues.

Approaches were also made to researchers at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, which is funded by the defence ministry and trains government officials, though people familiar with the matter said none of those known to have been approached had responded to messages from Chia.

It is also understood that Chia exchanged messages with a handful of retired military officials. The people behind the operation had also changed tack in recent weeks – while Chia and others initially sent emails from Gmail and Yahoo accounts, several more recent emails used what appeared to be official email IDs.

For instance, emails sent by one Selina Yee, who claimed to be from Singapore-based Kerry Consulting, came from the ID “selinayee@kerryconsult.com”. However, genuine email IDs of Kerry Consulting end with “kerryconsulting.com”. Like Chia and Wong, Selina Yee contacted Indian journalists about writing analytical articles for “leading decision-makers” and clients of the consulting firm.

SIIA said in a statement posted on its website that individuals posing as researchers employed by the institute had reached out to overseas journalists to propose collaborations along with offers of payment. “The SIIA wishes to clarify that the Institute does not convey official correspondence over social media platforms, especially with those with whom we have no prior relationship,” it said.

“The SIIA takes the issue of fraud very seriously. We urge everyone to remain vigilant against such suspicious communications,” the statement said, adding SIIA had reported the matter to social media platforms and will continue to actively monitor such fake profiles.

Several assessments by Indian security agencies have suggested China has been using various means to push its narrative on issues such as China’s role in global development, its increasing military influence, claims in the South China Sea, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or attempts to create a negative sentiment against India in the neighbourhood, according to senior counter-intelligence officials who closely track Beijing’s activities.

“We often get information about China, directly or indirectly, trying to influence policy-makers, think tanks and journalists to sway the popular narrative in its favour. One such area is China attempting to enter Buddhist think tanks and using money to influence thinking against Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama,” said a person engaged in counter-intelligence who didn’t want to be named.

“China’s first and foremost goal is to control the intelligentsia through funding so that a particular ideology is promoted in India, which improves China’s image. Sometimes, anti-India narrative has been pushed with the help of research institutes and articles published by journalists,” he said.

“There is no dearth of funds for these subversive activities within the Chinese government,” said a second officer.

