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    Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ now mandatory in all madrassas in Bengal: State govt order

    The move follows the newly instated BJP government's move to make singing ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools.

    Published on: May 21, 2026 1:35 PM IST
    PTI
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    The West Bengal government has made the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers compulsory in all madrassas with immediate effect, according to an official order.

    The order to make singing 'Vande Mataram' in madrassas mandatory came from the Directorate of Madrasah Education a week ago (AFP)
    The order to make singing 'Vande Mataram' in madrassas mandatory came from the Directorate of Madrasah Education a week ago (AFP)

    The order by the Directorate of Madrasah Education came nearly a week after the state's BJP government made singing the national song mandatory in all schools.

    The latest order stated the directive would apply to the government's model madrassas, government-aided madrassas, approved Shishu Shiksha Kendra and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras, as well as recognised unaided madrassas functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

    "Singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory," the notification stated.

    A senior official of the department said the decision was aimed at bringing "uniformity in assembly practices" across institutions under the department.

    "The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is to be implemented with immediate effect," the official added.

    The notification was circulated to district magistrates, district inspectors of schools, the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education and other senior officials for necessary action.

    Last week, the state government directed all state-run and aided schools to mandatorily include the singing of Vande Mataram during morning assemblies with immediate effect.

    The directive states that every student must participate in singing the national song at the start of the school day. Heads of institutions have been instructed to ensure strict compliance.

    "The singing of Vande Mataram during morning assembly prayers prior to the start of classes should be made mandatory so that Vande Mataram is sung by all students in all schools in the state with immediate effect," the Director of Education said in a communication to state-run and state-aided school heads on May 13.

    Incidentally, the move comes shortly after the Union government initiated steps to strengthen provisions related to respect for national symbols, including a proposed amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making obstruction to the singing of Vande Mataram a punishable offence.

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    Home/India News/Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ Now Mandatory In All Madrassas In Bengal: State Govt Order
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