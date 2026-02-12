Single window nod available for tiger reserve land takeover

Want to divert a tiger reserve’s land for a project? There’s an app for that –– well, almost! Representational file image. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

One of the approvals available on the National Single Window System (NSWS) is for “diverting a tiger reserve for ecologically unsustainable uses”, a fact that has alarmed environmentalists because it goes against the very logic and purpose of creating a tiger reserve.

NSWS is a digital platform to guide project proponents in identifying and applying for approvals based on their business requirements.The portal hosts applications for approvals from 32 central departments and 32 state governments. These approvals can be applied through NSWS.

The website is run by Invest India, which is a non-profit company under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) , which comes under the commerce ministry. The approval to divert a tiger reserve is one of 46 available under the ministry of environment’s clearances on the website.

HT reached out to the commerce ministry and DPIIT, but did not receive a comment till the time of going to print.

The page in question states that the approval is required by any person or entity interested in the diversion of a tiger reserve for any type of ecologically unsustainable uses, specified under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. These include mining, industry, and other projects within the tiger reserve(s).

Ironically, one of the functions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, which is responsible for all policies related to tiger conservation in the country, is to ensure that the tiger reserves and areas linking one protected area or tiger reserve with another protected area or tiger reserve are not diverted for ecologically unsustainable uses, except in public interest and with the approval of the National Board for Wildlife and on the advice of the Tiger Conservation Authority.

A senior Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) official said the ministry has neither communicated nor vetted such terminology to DPIIT for hosting on the NSWS portal. “All proposals related to wildlife, forest, environment and CRZ clearance are applied and processed through the PARIVESH 2.0 portal, therefore, the page is providing misleading information through NSWS portal. It is factually incorrect and the ministry has informed DPIIT in this regards,” the official said.

It is not clear when the NSWS website started showing this clearance, or indeed, whether anyone has filed an application under it.

“This open invitation to apply for diversion of land from a Tiger Reserve for non ecological activities is a blatant admission from our Government that commercial exploitation of our Tiger Reserves is more important than its preservation. In a sense, it is an official confirmation of the Government’s intent to destroy our natural ecosystems and replace them with zoos, safari parks, ecotourism resorts and the like. The timing of this request for proposals is also interesting given the Global Conference on Tiger Conservation being held in India,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee of Conservation Action Trust.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it is the duty of the National Board for Wildlife to promote the conservation and development of wildlife and forests by such measures as it thinks fit. The standing committee of the NBWL reviews all applications for diversion of areas that support wildlife. The preface of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 also states that it is an Act to provide for the protection of wild animals, birds and plants and for matters connected therewith or ancillary or incidental thereto with a view to ensuring the ecological and environmental security of the country.

India has 58 designated tiger reserves under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), covering around 84,500 sq kms. At least 3,167 tigers roam the sprawling forests of India, which is home to more than 70% of the world’s wild tiger population, according to a 2022 tiger estimate.

The tiger is India’s national animal.