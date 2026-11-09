Six burnt alive as speeding car crashes into pole, divider in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Six people were burnt alive after a speeding car crashed into an electric pole and divider before catching fire on a national highway in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh early on Monday, officials aware of the matter said.

The victims, believed to be residents of Haryana’s Jind district, were travelling towards Haridwar when the accident occurred, people aware of the matter said. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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Additional SP (Rural) Akshay Sanjay Mahadik said police received information about the accident, which occurred on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway around 25km from the Muzaffarnagar district headquarters at 4.50am.

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“Six people travelling in the car were burnt. They were immediately shifted to hospital by the Titawi police. Efforts are underway to establish their identities. The law and order situation at the spot is normal,” Mahadik said.

The victims, believed to be residents of Haryana’s Jind district, were travelling towards Haridwar when the accident occurred, people aware of the matter said.

According to preliminary information and eyewitness accounts, the car was travelling at a high speed when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle first rammed into an electricity pole before smashing through nearly 10 metres of the divider and overturning onto the opposite carriageway. Flames engulfed the mangled car within minutes, the people said, adding that passers-by alerted the police. By the time rescuers managed to access the vehicle, all six occupants had died.