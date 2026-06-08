Solar storm to hit Earth on June 8: Will India witness Northern Lights again?

A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to impact Earth on June 8, prompting astronomers and skywatchers to closely monitor the skies for possible auroral displays. Auroras, often referred to as the Northern Lights, are natural light displays that occur when electrically charged particles released by the Sun interact with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, producing colourful patterns across the night sky. (Unsplash)

The event has also revived memories of the rare appearance of the Northern Lights over Ladakh in May 2024, when an extreme solar storm produced a spectacle seldom seen from Indian territory.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch after a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun and headed towards Earth.

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Auroras, often called the Northern Lights, are natural light displays that occur when electrically charged particles released by the Sun interact with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, producing colourful patterns across the night sky.

NOAA predicts strongest activity on June 8 According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre, the storm is expected to strengthen over three days before easing.

"Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day: Jun 07: None (Below G1) Jun 08: G3 (Strong) Jun 09: G2 (Moderate) THIS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECT," the warning read.