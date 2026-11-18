The Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir “Belonging – A journey of love” was “filled with poison” against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and demanded a ban on the distribution of the book.

Shiv Sena leaders and members tore pages from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book on Wednesday. (ANI)

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At a press conference in Mumbai, party leaders and members, including national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam, also tore pages from the book as a symbolic protest.

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The Congress, however, alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological font, has always seen the Grand Old Party as a “stumbling block”. The BJP and the Shiv Sena are allies in the Maharashtra government.

Deep Dive Why did Shiv Sena protest Sonia Gandhi’s memoir? Shiv Sena leaders objected to the memoir’s remarks about V D Savarkar, calling them insulting and demanding that the book’s distribution be banned. They tore pages from it as a symbolic protest. What did Sonia Gandhi’s memoir say about V D Savarkar? The memoir says Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British and describes his Hindutva vision as one in which Hindus are supreme. The Congress said Gandhi had presented facts. Why were YSRCP and BRS upset with Sonia Gandhi’s memoir? The YSRCP criticized the book for not mentioning former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The BRS objected that it did not mention Telangana or its separate-state movement.

The 544-page memoir, published by HarperCollins India and formally launched on Monday, traces different phases of Gandhi’s life, from her childhood in Orbassano, a town on the outskirts of Turin in northern Italy, and her relationship with her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi to the turbulent years of the UPA government.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said the book contained remarks against Savarkar that the party could not tolerate, while describing him as a revered personality.

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{{^usCountry}} "Inside, it is filled with poison against our great personality—poison. We cannot tolerate this. Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means austerity. He is our revered figure. Nowhere in the entire world has anyone received a sentence of fifty years of life imprisonment. He spent eleven years in the Cellular Jail enduring severe torture, and was also kept under house arrest for three to four years," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Inside, it is filled with poison against our great personality—poison. We cannot tolerate this. Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means austerity. He is our revered figure. Nowhere in the entire world has anyone received a sentence of fifty years of life imprisonment. He spent eleven years in the Cellular Jail enduring severe torture, and was also kept under house arrest for three to four years," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He further objected to what he described as repeated insults to Savarkar and tore pages from the book as a symbolic protest.

“This book shows Gandhi’s hatred towards revolutionary freedom fighter Savarkar. (Former prime minister) Indira Gandhi gave a contribution for a memorial for Savarkar, but Sonia Gandhi showed hatred to Savarkar for Muslim votes. She had also opposed a portrait of Savarkar in Parliament and wrote a letter to then president A P J Abdul Kalam. I demand a ban on Sonia Gandhi’s book,” Nirupam, who was earlier with the Congress and also tore pages from the book, said.

In the book, Gandhi said while Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers.

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Another portion on Savarkar on reads: “A contrary vision, articulated by Gandhiji’s contemporary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the founder of the ideology known as Hindutva, views India as primarily a nation where Hindus are supreme—an outlook espoused by the RSS, the BJP, and their numerous affiliates across the country known collectively as the “Sangh Parivar,” or “Family of the RSS.”

Nirupam tore the page where Savarkar was “insulted”.

Sena spokesperson and deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is in an alliance with the Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

“I wish to ask some questions to Uddhav and whether this insult is acceptable. I am waiting for the Sena (UBT)’s stand on this issue,’’ she said.

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There was no immediate reaction from Thackeray at the time of filing this report. However, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut said, “I have not read the whole book. One must see what minister Nitesh Rane said about Savarkar and must ask him to resign first.”

Sena spokesperson Shaina NC demanded the publishers delete two pages where Savarkar is mentioned in the book.

The Congress hit back, saying Gandhi has presented “facts” in the book.

“Savarkar's grandson has accepted that Savarkar wrote a mercy petition. Sonia ji has presented facts. The RSS has always seen Congress as a stumbling block and had a design to have Hindu nation with people of other faiths becoming second class citizens,” Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.