Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over crisis in Sri Lanka

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed concern over the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. She said that the inflation, shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities were among the economic challenges that have caused distress among the island nation’s citizens and forced them to take to the streets.

“The Indian National Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there,” the Congress chief said in a statement.

Over 22 million people in Sri Lanka are struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine. The country’s inflation rate was recorded at 54.6% in June and it is expected to hit 70% in the coming months.

On July 9, thousands of protestors demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation entered his official residence breaching security barricades. The leader is said to have left the compound and his secretary Gamini Senarath said he is unaware of Rajapaksa’s whereabouts. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced he will step down once a new government is elected.

The Congress chief hoped the Indian government will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka. “The Congress party expresses its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in this moment of grave crisis and hopes they will be able to overcome it,” the statement added.

Sonia Gandhi urged the international community to extend all assistance and support to Sri Lanka.