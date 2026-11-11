Sonia Gandhi to mark release of memoir ‘Belonging: A journey of love’ at Delhi event next week

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi will hold an event next week to mark the release of her memoir, "Belonging: A journey of love", which hit the stands on Tuesday.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir displayed in a bookstore in New Delhi. (AFP)

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According to people aware of the details, the event will be held on November 16 at ITC Maurya Hotel in the Capital. It will be attended by Gandhi’s children – Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Close associates of the Gandhi family have also been invited for the event, the people said.

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“It will not be open to all. Guests will be personally invited by the publisher and the Gandhi family,” one of them said, seeking anonymity.

Deep Dive What does Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love,” cover? The 544-page memoir traces her life from her childhood in Italy and time in the UK to meeting Rajiv Gandhi, moving to India and entering public life. It also discusses her marriage, political experiences and incidents from the corridors of power. Why did Sonia Gandhi go abroad for cancer treatment? She said she was confident in the doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital but wanted to keep her diagnosis out of the media. She received treatment at the European Institute of Oncology near Milan. What did Sonia Gandhi say about declining the prime minister’s post in 2004? In her memoir, Gandhi said her children opposed her becoming prime minister, and that she ultimately followed her original decision to decline the post. She nominated Manmohan Singh as Congress Parliamentary Party leader.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, draws a long arc from her birth in Italy, life in the UK and meeting her husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrival in India and eventual ascension to power.

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{{^usCountry}} She is the second leader from the Nehru-Gandhi family to write a memoir after former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s “An Autobiography” that was published in 1936. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is the second leader from the Nehru-Gandhi family to write a memoir after former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s “An Autobiography” that was published in 1936. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 544-page memoir, Gandhi speaks about her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, and also recounts incidents from the corridors of power.

She also reveals that in 2010, a year after the UPA came back to power, former president Pranab Mukherjee had suggested to her that "it was time for a change at the top". “He shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister. I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me,” she says, adding this happened around the time when Mukherjee was having differences with Congress leader P Chidambaram.

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Gandhi reveals she has had very little real contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while acknowledging some common ground with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader. She also rejects criticism that she was a "back seat driver" during the UPA years.