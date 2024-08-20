Sourav Ganguly, facing backlash over Kolkata rape-murder case comments, changes X profile picture

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly changed his social media handle X's profile picture to black to solidarity with the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly speaks with the media.(PTI)

Sourav Ganguly joins thousands of social media users who have done the same after the brutal crime shocked the country and ignited nationwide protests by resident doctors. The former Indian cricket team captain's gesture comes days after he was forced to clarify his comments on the incident.

“I don’t know how what I said last Sunday was construed or interpreted. I have said it earlier as well that (the crime) it’s a terrible thing. Now, the CBI (and the) police are investigating the matter. It’s very shameful what has happened,” Sourav Ganguly said.

He hoped that once the investigating agencies find the culprit, the harshest punishment is given, so that nobody else dares to commit such crimes in the future.

The former BCCI president earlier had termed the crime as an “isolated incident”, based on which Bengal or the country cannot be judged.

“I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this (incident). Such accidents happen all over the world. It is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” Ganguly had told reporters during an event at the Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre.

His comments divided his fans online, as some fan groups backed the left-handed batsman's comment while others condemned Ganguly.

Supreme Court to begin hearing

The Supreme Court is set to begin hearing the case suo motu on Tuesday. A bench headed by Chief Justice India DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognizance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30am on Tuesday.

Nationwide protests by resident doctors have disrupted outpatient health services. The victim's parents have said that they have lost faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged attempts to tamper with evidence.

The CBI has arrested one police civic volunteer as the main accused in the case. The case was transferred to the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta high court, which expressed apprehensions on the state government's handling of the case.