Special Summary Revision: About 50 lakh voters added across 9 states; fraction of SIR removals

The electorate has grown by up to 3% in the draft rolls published under the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Special Summary Revision (SSR), the first update since tens of thousands were removed from rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The SSR was announced amid protests against irregularities in the SIR.

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In absolute terms, most voters were added in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. Goa topped the percentage. The addition of about five million (50 lakh) across the nine states is a fraction of the voters removed under SIR.

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The SSR drafts were published on November 12 in 13 states and three Union Territories (UTs). Voters can file claims and objections until December 11. Final rolls are due on January 4. The increase ranged from 0.1% to 3% over the final post-SIR rolls in the nine states and UTs for which the ECI released data. Uttar Pradesh has deferred its draft to November 17.

Bihar’s draft SSR list has about 75.5 million electors, roughly 1.3 million more than the post-SIR figure of 74.2 million. Tamil Nadu has about 57.7 million, around one million more than the post-SIR figure, but short of the roughly 64.1 million it had before the exercise. Madhya Pradesh added 819,000 voters, increasing the overall electorate to nearly 54.8 million.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan’s draft lists about 52 million voters, a 2.2% rise (roughly 1.1 million). Kerala’s draft has 27.36 million electors compared to 26.95 million post-SIR, a gain of about 406,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan’s draft lists about 52 million voters, a 2.2% rise (roughly 1.1 million). Kerala’s draft has 27.36 million electors compared to 26.95 million post-SIR, a gain of about 406,000. {{/usCountry}}

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Goa recorded the steepest rise at 3%, followed by Rajasthan at 2.22%. In Goa, about 43,000 voters were added. At least 11,000 names were deleted.

Data was unavailable for Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Uttarakhand, 1,25,216 names were added during the SSR. As many as 6,130 deletion applications were processed, bringing the draft to 7.27 million voters, compared with 7.15 million in the final SIR roll. Manipur gained about 33,700 voters.

The additions are small compared to the SIR deletions. The electorate reduced from 509 million to 444 million in the draft rolls after SIR phase 2 across 12 states and UTs. In the final SIR rolls, about 20.5 million voters, or 13.27%, were deleted.

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The SSR is especially crucial for the enrolment of first-time voters. It is the statutory annual electoral roll revision exercise. It treats the existing roll as the starting point. The SIR requires electors to prove their eligibility to remain on the roll. SSR applicants are not required to submit documents proving citizenship or be mapped to earlier rolls. There are no house-to-house visits.

In an October 15 notification, the ECI announced SSR in 17 states and UTs where SIR was concluded in phase 1 and phase 2 of the exercise.

This came after a report by Economic Times flagged that since the ECI announced the SIR in June 2025, it did not conduct SSR in 2026. The report said that the routine SSR had not been held since the 2024 cycle, and the delay affected the timely enrolment of Gen Z voters who had recently turned 18.

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Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi argued that those turning 18 must be added every year and that the SIR should not by itself displace the annual SSR. Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought legal advice on whether SSR was needed during the SIR.

The SSR was announced amid protests against Kumar and irregularities in the SIR. The latest SIR, an electoral roll cleansing drive, started with Bihar in June last year to remove bogus, duplicate, and ineligible voters, including deceased individuals and “illegal immigrants”.

The SIR sparked criticism from the Opposition, which alleged that the exercise was a voter roll clean-up drive to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The SIR in West Bengal was among the most contentious, with nearly nine million deleted. The difference in absolute votes between the BJP, which swept to power in West Bengal for the first time, and the Trinamool Congress was similar to the total SIR deletions.