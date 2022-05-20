SpiceJet flights held up at Delhi airport over payment issues: Report

Passengers of SpiceJet flights on Friday took to social media to complain how their flights at Delhi airport were delayed, while the airline clarified that there was a delay in their daily payment to the Airports Authority of India. The glitch was fixed and the operation became normal, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed to news agency PTI.

"Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed. The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet's flight operations are now continuing normally," the spokesperson said.

SpiceJet has to make daily payments to the AAI to operate flights after the airline was put on a "cash and carry" basis by the authorities as it had failed to clear its previous dues.

Sorry for the inconvenience, Ankita. Due to operational reasons, the flight is delayed. The estimated departure time is 0635 hours. It shall depart soon. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 20, 2022

Addressing the grievance of a passenger waiting on a delayed flight, the airline said the delay was due to operational reasons.

