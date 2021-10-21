Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan spoke on intercom inside jail, no special treatment given: Reports

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan lodged in the Arthur Road prison on Thursday morning for 15 to 20 minutes according to the protocols of the prison. Prison officials told news agency PTI that no special treatment was given to SRK and his documents were checked before he entered the premises like it is done with the family members of other undertrial prisoners.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the prison authorities were not allowing the physical meeting but it resumed from Thursday morning and Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first to get entry inside the premises. Reports said he reached the prison at around 9am and his Aadhaar card and other documents were checked before allowing him entry. After the verification of his documents, he was given a token by the prison officials for his meeting with his son, which lasted about 15 to 20 minutes.

There was a glass fencing between Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan and they spoke on the intercom, as four guards were present during the conversation.

Soon after SRK's visit, an NCB team visited SRK's mansion Mannat in Mumbai. As the NCB team later clarified that it was not a raid, reports said that the NCB team visited SRK's house to get education documents, medical history, foreign tour expenses, bank account details of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan has been lodged in Arthur Road prison since October 8 and will have to remain there at least till October 26 when the Bombay high court will hear his bail plea. His latest bail plea has been rejected by a special NDPS court while his judicial custody has been extended to October 30. Courts will remain closed in the first week of November on the occasion of Diwali.