SRK's son Aryan Khan arrested in rave party case: Here's what happened

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at around 2pm after being interrogated over the cruise rave party that the agency raided on Saturday night. Aryan has been arrested under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act. Early on Sunday, it was reported that Aryan Khan along with seven others was detained for interrogation. In the afternoon, it was confirmed that Aryan Khan was booked in connection with the rave party case from where 13 gm cocaine, 21 gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstacy), 5 gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were recovered.

From Saturday evening to Sunday noon-- Here's what happened

> The NCB said it had raided the cruise as it had information that a rave party was going to be held at the cruise and some people associated with the film industry might be present. The NCB had information that drugs will be used at the party.

> The raid went on for long and on Sunday morning it was reported that children of famous Bollywood personalities were present at the party. They were detained for questioning.

> The name of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, emerged later.

> When Aryan Khan was detained along with Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant, officials said that it was only for interrogation and no charge was pressed against them.

> Aryan Khan was then taken to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. Then the agency arrested Aryan Khan.

