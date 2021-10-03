'Not our job to see who is son of..': What we know about Mumbai's cruise rave party so far

The Narcotics Control Bureau has detained eight persons including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan, in connection with a rave party onboard a cruise ship that was busted by the agency on Saturday night. Apart from Aaryan Khan, the detained include Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant. The raid has created a stir as it once again brings the Bollywood-drugs connection to the fore as the agency said it recovered drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MS, charas etc.

Here is what we know about what happened

> The raid on the cruise was conducted on Saturday night. At night, the agency did not disclose many details about who all were involved with the party. It only said the involvement of the children of prominent Bollywood actors were being investigated.

> The raid was based on a tip-off that the agency received from its sources. The NCB had information that a party was going to be held on the cruise where people with Bollywood links would be present.

> The agency said that the investigation went on for two weeks and further action will be taken based on what comes out from those who are detained, the agency said.

> During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women.

> On the high-profile Bollywood connection, the NCB chief said the agency does not find out who is the son of an industrialist or a film star. "It is not the job of NCB to find out from which industry and who are joining. Who is the son of an industrialist, who is the son of a film star, this is not our work. Our job is to take action on an equal scale and we are taking action on the same scale and this action will continue in the future also. Whoever is found involved in this network, irrespective of the industry they belong to, we will take action," he said.

Who arranged the rave party? What did the cruise authorities say?

Jurgen Bailom- CEO and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, said Cordelia Cruises, the cruise company, was in no way connected to the rave party. It said that the ship was chartered for a private event to an event management company that is Delhi-based.

“Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities,” the cruise company said.