Stalin seeks PM Modi’s intervention over Tamil Nadu's exclusion from R-Day tableaux

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his “urgent intervention” over the exclusion of the state’s tableau from the Republic Day parade in Delhi this year.

In his letter, Stalin said he was deeply disappointed over the issue. “This is a matter of grave concern to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people and I request your urgent intervention to arrange to include the tableau of Tamil Nadu that will showcase the freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu in the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi,” he wrote.

He said the theme “Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle” was chosen in line with the Centre’s theme for this year, “India @75- Freedom Struggle, Ideas @ 75, Achievements @75, Actions @75, & Resolve @ 75”.

He said the state representatives appeared thrice before the Expert Committee for the thrice and the committee had expressed satisfaction with the theme during the first meeting.

The state’s tableau was planned to have Tamil freedom fighters during the British Raj in the front and those from the times of the East India Company at the back, according to the CM. He also said that VO Chidambaranar, Subramania Bharathi, Velu Nachiyar and Marudhupandiyar brothers, all who were from the state and fought against the British on various years.

“V.O.Chidambaranar, Maha Kavi Bharathiar, Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar, Maruthu brothers are few among the several freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu. Exclusion of the tableau of Tamil Nadu will deeply hurt the sentiments and patriotic feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

He also said that the committee had decided to ignore and reject all the seven designs shown to it bu the state as per the modifications suggested was “unacceptable.”

“I am given to understand that Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meeting and it was informed that the State of Tamil Nadu has been left out while shortlisting,” he added.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Kerala state government have also expressed disappointment over the rejection of their respective states’ tableaux from the Republic Day Parade.